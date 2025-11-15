No. 10 Texas Faces No. 5 Georgia in SEC Championship Game Rematch

With just a handful of weeks remaining in the college football season, a loss for a playoff hopeful means more than ever.

After a conference leading five teams from the SEC were included in the College Football Playoff Committee’s rankings released Tuesday, the conference plays host to several key matchups Saturday. Here are three to look out for and what to watch:

No. 11 Oklahoma (7-2, 3-2 SEC) vs. No. 4 Alabama (8-1, 6-0)

In just the second in-conference matchup between the two sides, both look to add a big win to their playoff resume. Oklahoma won last season’s matchup 24-3 in an upset that knocked Alabama out of the playoffs.

Keys for Oklahoma

A big factor for Oklahoma’s performance will be what version of its defense shows up Saturday. While the Sooners lead the SEC in fewest points allowed this season, they gave up 34 and 27 points in their last two contests. Oklahoma will want to get its figure against Alabama closer to their 14.1 points per game average.

The Sooners also need quarterback John Mateer to get back to early season form. Once a Heisman Trophy candidate before his hand surgery, Mateer has struggled since his return. He’s thrown just two touchdowns compared to four interceptions in the past month.

Keys for Alabama

On offense, the gameplan for Alabama is straightforward: continue the stellar play of quarterback Ty Simpson, a candidate for the Heisman, who has thrown 21 touchdowns and one interception this year. While Oklahoma’s pass defense ranks fourth in conference, it is the weak spot in its strong defensive unit.

The Crimson Tide’s pass defense will also look to cause Mateer trouble. Alabama surrendered the second fewest passing yards per game in the SEC this season, with 164.1.

Tune in to this matchup at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

Mississippi State (5-5, 1-5) vs. Missouri (6-3, 2-3)

Both are still in contention for a high-end bowl game and this should be a good game tonight.

Keys for Mississippi State

After a 2024 season in which the Bulldogs offense sat near the bottom of the SEC in every category, 2025 has seen Mississippi State rebound. The Bulldogs sit midpack or higher in every offensive category this season in conference.

Mississippi State’s running game has seen the biggest improvement. The Bulldogs have jumped five places compared to last season, thanks to the two-headed monster of sophomore Fluff Bothwell and senior Davon Booth. The two have combined for 1,047 yards.

Keys for Missouri

Missouri will look to take advantage of a running game mismatch. Missouri starting running back Ahmad Hardy leads the SEC in rushing yards with 1,046. Mississippi State sits second worst in the SEC against the rush.

The Tigers will also look to rely on their elite rush defense. Missouri sits fifth in conference against the rush, with an average of 107.3 yards per game.

Coverage for this matchup starts at 7:45 p.m. on the SEC Network.

No. 10 Texas (7-2, 4-1) vs. No. 5 Georgia (8-1, 6-1)

In a rematch of last season’s SEC Championship Game, both teams need to win to stay in contention to reach Atlanta this year.

Keys for Texas

A big contributor to the renaissance of the Longhorns has been the improved play of quarterback Arch Manning. After a slow start to the season, Manning has thrown seven touchdowns to one interception during Texas’ four-game winning streak.

Texas’ defense will also want to return to its earlier form. Despite sitting second in the SEC in points allowed per game with 16.4, the Longhorns surrendered 34.5 points per game in the past two contests.

Keys for Georgia

After struggling for much of the early season, quarterback Gunner Stockton has found his form during Georgia’s five-game winning streak.

Stockton has thrown 10 touchdowns compared to two interceptions in this time, along with four rushing touchdowns. He will need to continue this play against a Texas defense that is bottom five against the pass.

Georgia’s scoring defense will also look to continue its run of good form. The Bulldogs have given up more than 21 points once since the end of September.

Tune in to this matchup at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

