Florida Bolsters Roster With No. 2-Ranked Recruiting Class in 2026

Florida lacrosse sealed the deal, signing the No. 2 recruiting class in the country last Wednesday on National Signing Day. After making it to semifinals of the NCAA Championships and losing to eventual champions North Carolina, Florida ended the season ranked No. 4 in the country following a Big 12 championship.

The gators are welcoming seven players who are ranked in the top 50 nationally in a class of eight total players, according to Inside Lacrosse.

Some of the headliners from this year’s class include:

Maria Bragg, the No. 6 ranked player in the class of 2026. She is a right handed midfielder from Maryland. Bragg was a 2025 USA Lacrosse All-American, 2025 First Team All- Country and Two-time Maryland State Champ

Anna Von Kennel, the No.10 ranked player.. She is a right handed midfielder from Connecticut and the 2025 Connecticut Lacrosse Player of the year as well as a 2025 USA All American.

Kate Dewald, a left handed attacker from New York ranked No. 21 nationally. Dewald earned spots on 2025 AllGreater Rochester Team and 2025 1st Team All-County.

And Emma Jean Greenberg, , a right handed defender from New York ranked No. 24. Greenberg starred in 2025 All-County and All-State teams while becoming a2025 Long Island Top 100 Player.

The Gators are also welcoming midfielder Ava Obloj (ranked No.28), attacker Emma Speed (ranked No.39), midfielder Gabi Johnson (ranked No.42) and unranked defender Colleen Lorden. The Gators dominance in recruiting does not end with 2026, as Florida’s 2027 class ranks No.1 nationally.

Now the Gators look to avenge back-to-back semifinal losses with another NCAA tournament run in the spring.

Category: Big 12, Gator Sports, Gators Lacrosse, Not Latest