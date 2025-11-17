Florida vs. Florida State Kickoff Time Announced

Florida football’s next two games’ kickoff times were released by the SEC. The Gators will host No. 23 Tennessee at 7:30 Saturday night and Florida State at 3:30 or 4:30 p.m. Nov. 29.

Former Florida quarterback Graham Mertz tore his ACL in the third quarter of Florida’s Oct. 12, 2024 matchup with Tennessee. Then-freshman quarterback DJ Lagway replaced Mertz and completed 9 of 17 passes for 98 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Florida’s 23-17 overtime loss.

Since then, Lagway has started every game for the Gators and holds an 8-8 record.

Florida vs. Tennessee has kicked off at night every year since Sept. 24, 2022, when the then-No. 20 ranked Gators fell to the then-No. 11 ranked Volunteers 38-33. The two teams combined for 1170 yards of offense and 10 touchdowns in a punt-less game.

All of the Gators three wins this season have been at home, and the Gators are 17-5 all-time in the Swamp against the Volunteers. Florida’s most recent home loss to Tennessee was on Sept. 20, 2003. The last time Florida hosted a ranked opponent was Oct. 4 against then-No. 9 ranked Texas, when it won 29-21.

Florida and Florida State are both 2-5 in the SEC. The Gators are 1-4 and the Seminoles are 2-3 in their last five games. Florida beat Florida State 24-21 in its last daytime kickoff on Nov. 27, 2021. The Gators are 4-6 in their last 10 against the Seminoles and 22-13-1 against them all-time at home.

