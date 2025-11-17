Gators Basketball Holds No. 10 Spot in Latest AP Top 25 Ranking

For the 19th consecutive week, the Florida men’s basketball team is ranked in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 rankings. The Gators (3-1) hold their No. 10 ranking in this week’s edition after going 2-0 last week.

This past week saw a 78-76 home win over Florida State and an 82-68 win over Miami in Jacksonville. Florida has now defeated both Miami and Florida State in the same season for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

With Alabama falling to No. 11, the Gators are once again the highest-ranked SEC team in the AP Poll. The SEC matches the Big Ten and the Big 12 with six teams ranked this week. Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Auburn join the Gators and Crimson Tide in the Top 25.

Florida is led in scoring by junior forward Thomas Haugh, who was named SEC Player of the Week on Monday, with 19 points per game through the team’s first four games. Alex Condon and Boogie Fland are also averaging double digits in scoring so far this season. Junior guard Urban Klavzar had a career night against Miami, scoring 15 points on 57% shooting from beyond the arc.

The Gators had their best night from three against Miami, shooting 32% from deep. Despite this, Florida is dead last in Division I in three-point percentage, at 23.5%. The team 82nd in the nation in overall scoring, at 87.8 ppg.

The next matchup on the road to repeat for the Gators brings them back home to face Merrimack (1-3) on Friday night at 7 P.M. For the second time in program history, the Warriors will travel to Gainesville, with the last meeting happening in 2023. This will be the team’s final game before playing TCU on Thanksgiving.

