Gators Football in Inglorious Company of Former Ranked Teams

Florida football’s postseason aspirations are on the curb thanks to its 3-7 record. The 34-24 loss at Ole Miss on Saturday ended the possibilities of a bowl game, as Florida became one of only two teams in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 rankings that are already ineligible for a bowl.

Florida came into the season No. 15 in the nation, but quickly slid from the poll following an upset loss to USF on Sept. 6 in the second game. Subsequent consecutive losses to LSU and Miami solidified the Gators’ collapse.

After the first month of the season, the Gators were 1-3 — the worst record of any preseason top-25 team. Florida bounced back against No. 9 Texas after a bye, but then split its next two contests prior to this three-game losing streak. With Florida’s September, no win was enough to reclaim its place on the poll.

Beside South Florida, the worst of UF’s losses came as a 38-7 blowout at Kentucky a week ago. While the Gators battled the most challenging strength of schedule in the nation, losing to the pair of weaker opponents is the reason the Gators won’t be bowling.

South Carolina also holds a 3-7 record after being ranked above Florida at No. 13 in the preseason poll. The Gamecocks join Florida as the only teams from the preseason rankings to no longer be in postseason contention.

Last season, five out of the original top-25 teams did not make a bowl game, and this year, Penn State (4-6) and Kansas State (5-5) are the only two other schools that could potentially join Florida and South Carolina.

After an 0-3 start to his tenure, if the Gators are unable to come up with a win for the rest of the season, interim coach Billy Gonzales would be only the second coach in program history to not win a game. The only other instance was in 2004 when Charlie Strong lost his sole game as an interim coach to Miami in the Peach Bowl.

The Gators look to bounce back against Tennessee (7-3, 3-3 SEC) at home at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

