NFL Week 11 Fantasy Roundup: Running Backs Shine, Receivers Regress

Have a day, Sean Tucker.

The Buccaneers running back joined three other ball carriers as the NFL Week 11 fantasy winners.

While the four rushers exceeded fantasy owners’ expectations, two big-name pass catchers fell short.

Here are the best and worst performances from this past Sunday:

Winners

Buccaneers RB Sean Tucker

Tucker made a name for himself as he accounted for three of Tampa Bay’s four touchdowns Sunday. The third-year man totaled 34 fantasy points in the Bucs’ loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Tampa Bay running back Bucky Irving sat out another week, leaving Tucker in the backup spot behind Rachaad White once more. Tucker was involved early on and made his mark immediately.

The Syracuse product had 21 total touches for 140 yards and three touchdowns. He was especially influential in the ground game, picking up 106 rushing yards.

Tucker signed with Tampa Bay in 2023 as an undrafted free agent, and has exceeded 100 rushing yards once prior to Sunday.

Depending on how much longer Irving will be sidelined, Tucker may continue to make a name for himself in the Bucs’ backfield.

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane

The Dolphins ball carrier continues to make his case for being a top-five back in the league. He is ranked No. 3 among fantasy running backs.

Achane totaled 21.5 points in the win against the Washington Commanders. He had 21 carries for 120 yards and reeled in five passes for another 45 yards.

The former Texas A&M Aggie has averaged 24.6 fantasy points over the Dolphins’ last four contests. He has exceeded 16 points in all but one game this season.

Achane’s success has also come without consistently finding the end zone. He has scored in seven games, but still manages to post quality performances when kept out. His 165 total yards in Week 11 is his second highest this year.

With the Dolphins heading to their bye week, Achane fantasy owners may have to eye the waiver wire in finding his replacement.

Jaguars RBs Travis Etienne Jr. and Bhyashul Tuten

The Jacksonville running back duo found joint success Sunday. While Etienne put up higher numbers, he and Tuten were instrumental pieces in the Jags’ much-needed win.

Etienne finished the contest with 19.3 fantasy points on 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns. It was his first game since December of the 2023 season when he picked up two rushing scores.

Tuten, his running mate, added 13.4 points in the win. The rookie rushed for a career-high 74 yards. His third touchdown of the year came as time expired in the first quarter. Despite suffering an ankle injury in the fourth frame, Tuten still played a large role in the Jags backfield.

Etienne has now exceeded 15 fantasy points in three consecutive games after enduring a cold streak in the middle of the year. He failed to accumulate more than 10 points across Weeks 5 through 7.

Depending on the severity of Tuten’s injury, the one-two punch has the opportunity to excel in Week 12. The Jags will take on the Cardinals, who are middle of the pack in terms of defending the run.

Losers

Emeka Egbuka

The rollercoaster that is Egbuka rolls on. The rookie wideout was coming off an excellent performance where he posted 23.5 points. Week 11 was a different story for the former first-round selection.

Egbuka picked up nine points against the Buffalo Bills. He saw nine targets, but only brought in five receptions for 40 yards. It may be time to reevaluate the wide receiver’s production value.

He has become reliant on scoring in order to post quality numbers. Egbuka has exceeded 10 points just once in weeks that he fails to reach the end zone.

While the Bills’ pass defense stacks up to No. 3 across the league, Egbuka should be able to carry the load for the Bucs’ offense, especially in a shootout that was Sunday.

The Ohio State product led Tampa Bay in receptions, but it was his teammate Sterling Shepard who added the most yardage in the loss. The Bucs have another intense matchup ahead — traveling to Los Angeles to take on the Rams on Sunday Night Football.

Jaylen Waddle

Similar to Egbuka, Waddle has been inconsistent. He scored 19.4 fantasy points against Buffalo last week, but struggled against Washington. The fifth-year wideout added 8.2 points, his fewest since Week 7.

Waddle was targeted seven times, but failed to connect with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa against the depleted Commanders secondary. He finished with 52 receiving yards.

The Alabama product has done well in the WR1 role, but fell short Sunday. Although his poor performance can be drawn from the lack of offensive production by the Dolphins in Madrid. The 16-13 victory was highlighted by five combined field goals.

The kicking affair left little opportunity for Waddle to excel. Once the Dolphins come back from their bye week, they will face a top-10 pass defense in the New Orleans Saints.

Category: Fantasy Football, NFL