Skip to main content
Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) makes a 3-point basket over Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) to end the first half Sunday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. [Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images]

Florida’s Haugh Named SEC Player of Week

By

November 19, 2025

Florida junior forward Thomas Haugh was named SEC Player of the Week on Monday after helping the Gators to wins against Florida State and Miami.

Haugh powered the No. 10 Gators to a 78-76 win against Florida State the previous Tuesday by posting a double-double with a team-high 20 points and 13 rebounds. His momentum continued Sunday with a 17-point, nine-rebound outing in the 82-68 win against Miami in Jacksonville.

It is the first SEC weekly honor of Haugh’s career.

Florida (3-1) returns to action in the O’Connell Center at 7 p.m. Friday against Merrimack (1-3), which plays Maine on Wednesday. The game is sold out, but coverage can be found on the SEC Network+ and on 103.7-FM.

 

Category: College Basketball, Gators Men's Basketball

Related Story

Will Florida Women’s Basketball Break Pattern Against FSU?

Related Story

Gators Basketball Holds No. 10 Spot in Latest AP Top 25 Ranking