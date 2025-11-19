Florida’s Haugh Named SEC Player of Week

Florida junior forward Thomas Haugh was named SEC Player of the Week on Monday after helping the Gators to wins against Florida State and Miami.

Haugh powered the No. 10 Gators to a 78-76 win against Florida State the previous Tuesday by posting a double-double with a team-high 20 points and 13 rebounds. His momentum continued Sunday with a 17-point, nine-rebound outing in the 82-68 win against Miami in Jacksonville.

It is the first SEC weekly honor of Haugh’s career.

Florida (3-1) returns to action in the O’Connell Center at 7 p.m. Friday against Merrimack (1-3), which plays Maine on Wednesday. The game is sold out, but coverage can be found on the SEC Network+ and on 103.7-FM.

