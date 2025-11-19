Gators’ George Gumbs to Undergo Knee Surgery

Florida Gators edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. will have surgery this week on his right knee. Gumbs could return for the Gators against Florida State, potentially giving some much-needed help to a Gators defensive line that is riddled with injuries. Someone familiar with Gumbs’ situation said the surgery is not viewed as serious.

“I’ve been here long enough to know what it takes in these rivalry games, and I definitely get immersed in the environment leading into it,” said Gumbs, who also missed Florida’s loss to Miami.

A Northern Illinois transfer, Gumbs has shown a veteran presence on defense through two seasons for the Gators.

Off to an average start for his senior season, Gumbs recorded 31 total tackles compared to 35 for the 2024 season. As for sacks, Gumbs had less of a presence behind the line of scrimmage this year with only 2.5 sacks compared to five the year prior.

Looking to FSU, Gumbs still has a bone to pick with the Seminoles. In last year’s dominant win in Tallahassee, Gumbs planted the Gator flag in center field, sparking a brawl. Gumbs recorded 3 tackles and one sack in that game.

On a positive note, Gators fans could possibly see the return of Caleb Banks against Tennessee. Banks was a projected first-round NFL draft pick to start the season and now could see action for the first time since Sept. 13. Listed as questionable last week, Banks is now cleared from his foot injury.

Category: College Football, Gators Football