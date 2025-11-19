Gators Stars Receive Championship Rings

The men of March got their moment.

Three of Florida’s standouts from the 2025 National Championship run were surprised with their rings this week.

Will Richard made his return to the sunshine state and it was nothing short of memorable. Despite the Golden State Warriors’ 121-113 loss to the Orlando Magic, Richard’s trip turned around after he received a National Championship Ring from Florida’s coaching staff in front of his new teammates in San Francisco.

Florida head coach Todd Golden and associate head coach Carlin Hartman traveled to Orlando before the game to surprise Richard with his ring in front of the entire Warriors’ organization prior to Tuesday night’s game in Orlando.

“Won one of these in college,” Richard said. “Looking forward to winning one here.”

Richard was sitting beside Al Horford, UF legend, as he received his ring.

Yesterday morning, Walter Clayton Jr. was surprised by associate head coach Korey McCray with his championship ring as well.

“I’m here today because of his accomplishments on the floor, his leadership and his mamba mentality to close games,” McCray said. “We felt like we had the best closer in college basketball last year.”

Alijah Martin was also surprised yesterday by coach Taurean Green to present his championship ring. Martin was surrounded by his new teammates on the Toronto Raptors as they watched a slideshow highlighting Martin’s time with the Gators leading up to their big victory.

Florida fans hoping for a national championship ring of their own can get one at UF’s sold-out game against Merrimack University, where every fan in attendance will receive a replica ring commemorating the program’s third national title.

Category: Basketball, College Basketball, Former Gators, Gators Men's Basketball, NBA