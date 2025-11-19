Gators volleyball has canceled its final regular-season game against North Florida on Nov. 29.

“The University of Florida and the University of North Florida volleyball programs have mutually agreed that the match scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 29 inside the O’Dome will not be played,” a UF news release said Wednesday.

The announcement comes as Florida heads into the 2025 Allstate SEC Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at Enmarket Arena in Atlanta.

The match against North Florida was initially scheduled to take place after the conclusion of the SEC Tournament, which is abnormal, especially as the Ospreys are in a different conference than the Gators. The match will not be rescheduled and fans who purchased a single-game ticket will be refunded. Instead, the Gators will focus on their preparation for postseason play.

Florida heads into the SEC Tournament with momentum from a win against Ole Miss to conclude the regular season. The Gators sit at 14-10 and 9-6 in conference play.

At 2 p.m. Saturday (SEC Network+), the Gators, who are seeded fifth and received a first-round bye, will play the winner of a Friday match between No. 12 Alabama and No. 13 South Carolina.

If the Gators win Saturday, they will face No. 4 Tennessee in the quarterfinals on Sunday at 2 p.m.

