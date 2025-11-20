Former Florida Quarterback Kyle Trask Signs with Atlanta Falcons

Former University of Florida standout quarterback Kyle Trask signed with the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad Wednesday.

The Falcons needed to improve their quarterback depth after losing starter Michael Penix Jr. to a season-ending ACL injury last week. No. 2 quarterback Kirk Cousins is now the starter in Atlanta and is backed up by Easton Stick. Trask fills out the 16-man practice squad as the No. 3 QB.

Trask committed to Florida in 2016 but did not see the field until 2018, serving as a backup due to injuries and a redshirt. He appeared in just four games as a backup in 2018, when he owned a 63.6 passer percentage rating.

He improved his game in 2019 when started 10 of the 12 games. He played against Tennessee in his first start and dominated by throwing for 293 yards and two touchdowns in the 34-3 victory. He led the Gators to an 11-2 record that year and finished with a 156.09 passer rating, the ninth-highest rating in school history.

Trask had one of the most memorable seasons in program history the following year when he contended for the Heisman Trophy. Trask threw for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns, which included a six-touchdown game against Ole Miss to become the sixth Gator QB to achieve this feat and tied Joe Burrow’s touchdown record in an SEC opener.

He finished his UF career with 7,386 yards on 552-of-813 passing, with 69 touchdowns in 28 games.

Trask was selected with the 64th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He saw minimal playing time in Tampa and served as the backup behind various veteran quarterbacks.

Tampa Bay released Trask this summer.

In Atlanta, Trask joins one of his favorite targets at UF, tight end Kyle Pitts.

