Miami’s Tumbling CFP Hopes Hang on Virginia Tech Trip

Only two weeks remain in the 2025 regular season. Based on the first two editions of the College Football Playoff selection committee’s bracket, the SEC dominates with five teams in.

The Group of Five has proven a headache for the committee, with a different team occupying a spot in the bracket each week. As Selection Day approaches, here’s how this weekend’s matchups will likely impact the next bracket release.

No. 14 Miami at Virginia Tech, 12 p.m.

Miami is the ACC wild card. Originally a lock for an at large-bid, regardless of conference championship, the Hurricanes’ future is now uncertain.

Currently ranked No. 14, Miami has fallen from as high as No. 2 to as low as No. 16 in the AP Poll. In the first iteration of the CFP Selection Committee’s bracket, the Hurricanes were left out due to the sudden stagnation of performance. Now, Miami is the 11th seed, sneaking into this week’s bracket, probably due to the overall 8-2 record.

Even if the Hurricanes beat the remaining teams on their schedule, Pitt and Virginia Tech, the possibility of making it to the ACC championship is slim as it is contingent on other conference results.

A loss in Week 13 to Virginia Tech eliminates any chance of Miami receiving an at-large bid.

No. 23 Missouri at No. 8 Oklahoma, 12 p.m.

Following Oklahoma’s 23-21 win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa, the Sooners are in the bracket as the No. 9 seed. Bama fans, don’t despair, the Tide is currently still in the playoffs as the 10th seed, but there is no margin for error from here.

For the Sooners, a win over No. 23 Missouri is expected, and a loss would likely eliminate them from playoffs contention. Even a Week 14 win against LSU would not be enough to save Oklahoma if it fell to 4-3 in conference play.

After John Mateer fell out of the Heisman race due to injury, a playoff run would save Mateer’s season.

Kentucky at No. 12 Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt fans are left scratching their heads and wondering how a 4-2 SEC team entered the playoff bracket, and it wasn’t the Commodores?

Despite a historic season, Vanderbilt’s path to the playoffs is littered with roadblocks. A win over unranked Kentucky alone will likely not propel them into the bracket, not even if followed by a win over No. 20 Tennessee.

However, if the Commodores pull off both probable wins and Oklahoma makes a fatal misstep in these final two weeks, then Vanderbilt might just sneak in as a low seed, barring, of course, that Texas does not complete a miracle upset of No. 3 Texas A&M in Week 14.

Texas is also 4-2 in the SEC and will not make the conference championships. With a 7-3 overall record, the Longhorns are not in good shape to receive an at-large bid from the selection committee, unlike the Commodores.

Pitt at No. 15 Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech is sitting at the top of the ACC. The Yellow Jackets are 7-1 and more essentially a lock for the ACC championship bid to the playoffs. Pitt is the only conference opponent left on the schedule.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi is locked in on making the ACC championship. The Panthers are third in the conference, and must take down both Georgia Tech and Miami in order to reach their goal. This is their only path forward to the playoffs, as being unranked they will likely not receive an at-large bid.

However, the Panthers’ fate is not entirely in their hands. To make the ACC championship, SMU must lose to either Cal or Louisville. Additionally, Virginia must also beat Virginia Tech. These conditions are the only way for Pitt to move forward.

Washington State at No. 21 JMU, 1 p.m.

JMU was this week’s sleeper entrance into the bracket, taking USF’s spot after a dominating 58-10 win over Appalachian State. If Washington State can overwhelm JMU, then USF is likely back in; given that the Bulls win out the rest of the season. The Bulls loss to Navy has debilitated their playoff dreams.

