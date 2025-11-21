Memorable Plays Highlight Florida-Tennessee Rivalry

When Florida kicks off against Tennessee on Saturday night, it will signal the end of an annual tradition.

In the age of conference realignment and Power Four conference expansion, SEC fans could always count on a yearly Florida vs Tennessee matchup, played annually from 1990-2025.

This stretch was dominated by Florida, which lost only one game against the Vols from 2005-2021 behind the sterling play of quarterbacks like Tim Tebow and Jeff Driskel. The one loss came in 2016, where Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs led a 21-point comeback to take down the Gators in Neyland Stadium.

However, the rivalry has flipped in recent years, with Tennessee winning two of the last three, both at home.

Tennessee’s win in 2022 was a shootout, with Gator quarterback Anthony Richardson and Volunteer quarterback Hendon Hooker combining for more than 800 yards and seven total touchdowns in a 38-33 Tennessee victory.

The Gators were able to bounce back in 2023, winning 29-16 behind 172 rushing yards from Trevor Etienne, before falling again in a heartbreak in 2024 in Knoxville.

In last year’s game, Florida quarterback Graham Mertz suffered a torn ACL, thrusting then true freshman DJ Lagway into the spotlight. Although Lagway struggled early, he fired a strike to Chimere Dike in the final minute to send the game to overtime, where Florida would lose 23-16.

Of course, you can’t tell the story of the Florida-Tennessee rivalry without including the two game-winning plays in The Swamp.

On a fourth-and-14 late in the fourth quarter and trailing by six in 2015, Florida quarterback Will Grier connected with receiver Antonio Calloway for the 63-yard game winner, 28-27.September 26, 2015: On 4th & 14, with 1:39 in the 4th, Florida QB Will Grier connects with Antonio Calloway for a 63-yard game-winning touchdown pass.

Two years later in 2017, Gator quarterback Feleipe Franks hit Tyrie Cleveland in the end zone as time expired for the 26-20 win.

As the Gators take the field at The Swamp against Tennessee for the last time until 2029, they can try to salvage a lost season with a chance to continue an 11-game home winning streak against one of their biggest rivals.

