Former Coach Urban Meyer To Join Florida Field Ring of Honor

Former Florida coach Urban Meyer, a two-time national champion with the Gators, will be inducted into the team’s ring of honor next season, the school announced during Saturday’s game against Tennessee in The Swamp.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be selected for the Florida Football Ring of Honor,” Meyer said in a story on the school’s website. “My time at Florida holds so many special memories for me and my family. Everything we accomplished was the result of an extraordinary coaching staff who recruited exceptional players and were supported every day by the University, the Athletic Department, and the entire Gator Nation. I want to thank Dr. Bernie Machen and Jeremy Foley f or bringing us to Gainesville and for embracing our family and our staff from the very beginning. There is nothing like game day in The Swamp—the energy of 90,000 fans behind you, pushing and willing you to victory.”

Meyer was on Steve Spurrier-Florida Field with his family to be recognized for his induction into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame next month in Las Vegas.

During his six seasons at UF (2005-10), Meyer’s Gators went 65-15, including a 36-12 record in Southeastern Conference play. The Gators won national titles in 2006 and 2008.

Meyer will join Wilber Marshall, Emmitt Smith, Steve Spurrier, Tim Tebow, Danny Wuerffel and Jack Youngblood in the team’s ring of honor at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The induction date will be announced later. Tebow was the most recent inductee on Oct. 6, 2018.

Ring of Honor Criteria

For a player or coach to merit consideration for induction into the Ring of Honor, at least one of the following criteria must be met. In addition, the individual must be five years removed from UF and must be in good standing with the institution.

Heisman Trophy winners

Former UF All-Americans inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as an NFL player

Former UF All-Americans who are NFL career category leaders

Collegiate career category leaders

Coaches with UF National Championships

Coaches with at least three UF SEC Championships

Players with three or more consensus All-America honors

(AP, Walter Camp, Sporting News, AFCA, FWAA, UPI)

Two-Time National Offensive/Defensive Players of Year

(AP, Walter Camp, Sporting News, AFCA, FWAA, UPI)

