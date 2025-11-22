NFL Week 12 Preview: Bucs Back on Primetime, Jags on Road

The Miami Dolphins are riding a two-game win streak entering their bye week. The two additional Florida NFL squads remain in action in Week 12.

There has been a shake up in the predictions standings between WRUF beat reporters Riley Orovitz and Dalton Sallengs. After tying the competition, Dalton predicted both the Dolphins and Jaguars games incorrectly. Riley took the lead at 17-14 on the year and Dalton is close behind at 16-15.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams (Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC)

The Bucs (6-4) continue to struggle against quality competition. They are 2-4 against teams above .500 and face the NFC West-leading Rams (8-2) on Sunday Night Football.

Tampa Bay allowed Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to notch six touchdowns. The Bucs’ defense allowed Buffalo to post 44 points, the groups’ most allowed this year.

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield has yet to fully return to the MVP-caliber play he emulated earlier this season. To make matters worse, rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka regressed in Week 11 after totaling 115 yards the week prior.

The good news for Tampa Bay fans is running back Bucky Irving looks much closer to returning after being sidelined due to injury since Week 4. While ball carrier Rachaad White has assumed RB1 duties since, backup Sean Tucker emerged in the loss.

The rookie rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns while also adding 34 receiving yards and a score. Despite posting a career-high statline, Tucker’s performance wasn’t enough for the Bucs.

This week’s competition is just as tough as the last. The Rams are riding a five-game win streak heading into primetime. Their most recent victory put them above the Seattle Seahawks in the division race.

LA quarterback Matthew Stafford is playing at an all-time high, even at 37 years old. He has thrown for 2,557 yards and 14 touchdowns. Stafford has the third-highest quarterback across the league’s QBs.

Tampa Bay will have to show it can compete with the NFL’s top teams if it wants to have a chance in the postseason. Stafford and the offensive group have been merely unstoppable across their 10 games played.

The Rams’ offense stacks up to No. 8 in total offense and has averaged 360.9 yards per game.

Riley’s pick: Rams 32, Buccaneers 28

Dalton’s pick: Buccaneers 35, Rams 28

Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, 4:05 p.m., CBS)

Trevor Lawrence and Co. pulled off the upset last Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Jags (6-4) dismantled the Justin Herbert-led Chargers 35-6 in LA.

Jacksonville pulled off the feat thanks to its stifling defense. Herbert was held to 81 passing yards and was sacked three times. The Jags played complementary football in the win — they accumulated 345 total yards and were penalized just once.

The Jags were in need of a bounce-back week, and now they face quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the Cardinals (3-7). Despite racking up two consecutive losses, the veteran signal caller threw for 452 yards against the San Francisco 49ers.

Brissett is in his 10th season as a pro and has shown immense promise for the struggling Cardinals. He set an NFL record for pass completions in a single game with 47 in Week 11.

Now the journeyman will face the No. 26 pass defense in the league in the Jaguars. The group is coming off an impressive performance against Herbert, and will look to post a similar showing against Arizona.

Jacksonville has endured a rollercoaster of a season, and may struggle against the pass-heavy Cardinals.

Riley: Cardinals 21, Jaguars 17

Dalton: Cardinals 28, Jaguars 24

Miami Dolphins (BYE WEEK)

