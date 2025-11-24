Oak Hall Wins State Football Title; Area Teams Remain in Hunt

Oak Hall captured the Sunshine State Athletic Association 11-man 3A championship Saturday with a 27-10 win against Tampa Cambridge Christian at The Villages Charter School.

Coach RJ Fuhr’s Eagles finish the season at 9-4, while Cambridge Christian fell to 9-5.

In the 8-man SSAA 1A championship game, Saint Francis (6-7) fell to Winter Haven All Saints’ Academy (9-2), 36-22, on Saturday at The Villages.

At the Florida High School Athletic Association level last Thursday and Friday:

Thursday

Rural Florida Invitational Tournament

Top seed Fort White 59, 9 Wildwood 0. Fort White is 7-4.

3 Bonifay Holmes County 28, 6 Lake Butler Union County 14

Friday

Regional Finals

Class Rural-Region 3

3 Chiefland 49, 6 Baker 19

Class Rural-Region 4

2 Hawthorne 30, 7 Williston 8

The Hornets (9-1) host Chiefland (11-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals. They would play the winner of the other semi between top seed Blountstown (11-0) and four seed Pahokee (9-3) in the Dec. 5 state title game.

Regional Semifinals

Class 2A-Region 2

1 Bradford Starke 24, 5 Tampa Berkeley Prep 14

Bradford (11-1) hosts Cocoa (7-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the region finals.

Class 3A-Region 2

1 Orlando Bishop Moore 36, 4 Eastside 8

Class 4A-Region 1

2 Fort Walton Beach Choctawhatchee 27, 3 Lake City Columbia 20

Class 6A-Region 1

1 Buchholz 29, 4 Ponte Vedra Nease 17

Top seed Buchholz (11-1) will host two seed Jacksonville Mandarin (11-1) in the regional final at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Citizens Field and looks to advance to its fifth straight state semifinals.

Category: Football, High School Sports