Oak Hall Wins State Football Title; Area Teams Remain in Hunt
Oak Hall captured the Sunshine State Athletic Association 11-man 3A championship Saturday with a 27-10 win against Tampa Cambridge Christian at The Villages Charter School.
Coach RJ Fuhr’s Eagles finish the season at 9-4, while Cambridge Christian fell to 9-5.
In the 8-man SSAA 1A championship game, Saint Francis (6-7) fell to Winter Haven All Saints’ Academy (9-2), 36-22, on Saturday at The Villages.
At the Florida High School Athletic Association level last Thursday and Friday:
Thursday
Rural Florida Invitational Tournament
Top seed Fort White 59, 9 Wildwood 0. Fort White is 7-4.
3 Bonifay Holmes County 28, 6 Lake Butler Union County 14
Friday
Regional Finals
Class Rural-Region 3
3 Chiefland 49, 6 Baker 19
Class Rural-Region 4
2 Hawthorne 30, 7 Williston 8
The Hornets (9-1) host Chiefland (11-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals. They would play the winner of the other semi between top seed Blountstown (11-0) and four seed Pahokee (9-3) in the Dec. 5 state title game.
Regional Semifinals
Class 2A-Region 2
1 Bradford Starke 24, 5 Tampa Berkeley Prep 14
Bradford (11-1) hosts Cocoa (7-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the region finals.
Class 3A-Region 2
1 Orlando Bishop Moore 36, 4 Eastside 8
Class 4A-Region 1
2 Fort Walton Beach Choctawhatchee 27, 3 Lake City Columbia 20
Class 6A-Region 1
1 Buchholz 29, 4 Ponte Vedra Nease 17
Top seed Buchholz (11-1) will host two seed Jacksonville Mandarin (11-1) in the regional final at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Citizens Field and looks to advance to its fifth straight state semifinals.
Category: Football, High School Sports