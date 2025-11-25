Florida’s Rock-Solid Jadan Baugh Chases History in Season Finale

Florida running back Jadan Baugh has been one of the most reliable anchors this season. The sophomore’s steady output has kept the offense afloat through adversity from week to week.

And while his production has pushed him within 96 yards of a 1,000-yard season heading into Saturday’s rivalry matchup with Florida State, becoming the 10th player in program history to get there and the first since Kelvin Taylor in 2015 has never been the point for him.

“I think that’s big,” Gonzales said Monday. “I think individual accolades are always nice to attain, but I think if you were to ask the team right now if we’d rather win or a thousand-yard rusher, I think they’d probably say both. But I’d definitely lean more on a W.”

Baugh tends to run better at home, as his top five games with the most rushing yards came at The Swamp. With one game to go, he’s more than capable of hitting the milestone, with 96 yards or more in four of the five home games.

While a win for the first time since Oct. 18 is more crucial than individual accolades for the 3-8 Gators at this point, center Jake Slaughter said that his offensive line will do what’s necessary to help him because his guys love to block for him.

Slaughter also noted that Baugh never talks about this individual accolade.

“We think about it. We see it on the Internet and stuff, but I’m not too much worried about it,” Baugh said about approaching 1,000 yards after the Tennessee game. “I’m worried about finishing the mission, finishing with my teammates and sending the seniors out the right way.”

Baugh, a sophomore from Atlanta, averages 82 rush yards a game. He ran 96 on 18 carries in the 31-11 loss to Tennessee, contributing to Florida’s 145 total rushing yards on 30 carries. He also scored the Gators’ only touchdown, a 33-yard reception for his second receiving of the season.

“He’s not just a strong power running back,” Gonzales said. “He’s nimble, but he’s got exceptional hands. I’ve talked about that over and over, about the ability to set him on one-on-one against linebackers out of the backfield, which he had this past week.”

Baugh received many offers from top-tier programs, originally committing to Arkansas in May 2023. After an official visit and offer from Billy Napier’s Gators, he decommitted and signed with Florida on Dec. 20, 2023, enrolling a few weeks later to participate in spring ball.

“It means everything to me,” Baugh said about being a Gator. “Coming into my recruitment, just knowing that Florida wanted me, stuck out a lot. Just because my pops, some of my uncles, we always grew up watching the Gators just play and be efficient and play like how Gators play. And so I think it gives me extra motivation just to know you’re playing in one of the greatest places you can play in.”

As a freshman in 2024, Baugh played every game and recorded 673 rush yards on 133 carries, including a 106-yard game against Kentucky. Now, his career high is 150 yards, against Mississippi State on Oct. 18.

His tough mentality on the field continues to be a driving force for the Gators, as Baugh keeps his squad in games week after week. On top of the numerous injuries at the wide receiver position, DJ Lagway continues to struggle with passing. Baugh steps up as both a running back and receiver option amid the adversity this season.

Florida will rely on him once again, as the rivalry game with Florida State is set for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Gators have the opportunity to knock the Seminoles (5-6) out of bowl game contention for the second straight year.

“It’s only a couple of plays that changes the game,” Baugh said, “and I always thought that the four to five plays that can change a game, somebody has to make them.”

