Scouting Florida State: Gators Face Bowl-Hunting Seminoles

For one last time this season, let’s take a look at Florida’s opponent: Florida State.

The Gators (3-8) look to eliminate the Seminoles from bowl game contention for the second straight year. In 2023, Florida State did just that to Florida in Gainesville, so this rivalry is even more of a revenge match. That game was also the last time the Seminoles won on the road.

Florida State holds the edge in Gainesville in recent years, winning five of the last seven in The Swamp, but the Gators lead the all-time series 38-28-2.

With a similar concern to Florida at the head coach position, Florida State announced that coach Mike Norvell will return to the role in the 2026 season despite going from 12-0 regular season in 2023 to 2-10 last year and 5-6 so far in 2025.

“Obviously, I’m grateful for the administration and their belief in myself and what’s ahead for us,” Norvell said Monday. “As I’ve mentioned throughout this year, I’ve got an elite level of confidence in where we’re going and what we’re going to be able to accomplish.”

Senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos is in his first year in Tallahassee, previously playing for Boston College and UCF. He is within the top 50 most passing yards this season, marking 2,520 on a 58% completion rate and over 200 in nine games.

With eight interceptions, Castellanos matches Florida quarterback DJ Lagway with 13 passing touchdowns, but Castellanos dominates with eight rushing. He has not marked net negative rush yards in a single game this season, totalling 480 to lead his squad on the ground.

Following Castellanos in the run game, redshirt junior running back Gavin Sawchuk is just one yard back (479) with 105 carries. He is also in his first year at Florida State, as he came to Tallahassee from Oklahoma. Sawchuk matches his quarterback with eight rushing touchdowns, in addition to one receiving.

The Gators allowed 248 yards on 51 carries against Tennessee last week, so the running game is an area where the Seminoles can pressure Florida.

Castellanos and the Seminoles have an obvious primary target in the passing game: Duce Robinson. This junior ranks sixth in the country with 1,021 receiving yards and an average of 19.3 per catch and 92.8 per game. Florida’s secondary has struggled as of late, so Robinson and his six touchdowns have the opportunity to beat the Gators on that front.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Micahi Danzy follows with 522 receiving yards, but did not tally any stats in the loss to NC State last week. Receiver Lawayne McCoy put up 286 yards and two touchdowns in his sophomore season.

With 194 yards on 21 catches, junior Randy Pittman Jr. is the leading tight end for Florida State, recording two receiving touchdowns, three rushing and one passing.

The primary punt returner is senior wide receiver Squirrel White with seven returns for 64 yards and kick returner is redshirt junior running back Jaylin Lucas with eight for 204 yards.

Florida State’s defense has taken away 11 interceptions this year, an area of struggle for Lagway with 13. Defensive back Earl Little Jr. leads his Seminoles with four interceptions, two forced fumbles and 69 total tackles. Senior Jerry Wilson and redshirt sophomore Edwin Joseph follow with three and two interceptions, respectively.

Lagway has only four interceptions at home, and protecting the ball will be key for the Gators to end the season with a win.

“You see the arm talent,” Norvell said about Lagway. “You see the size, the ability to extend plays. He’s a dangerous player to have to go against, and he can make every throw. But at the end of the day, we’ve got to try to disrupt him, try to make him uncomfortable. We know the talent’s there.”

Knowing Lagway struggles with pressure, defensive linemen Darryll Desir and James Williams each have four quarterback hurries, which will definitely play a role in this matchup.

Freshman defensive lineman Mandrell Desir leads Florida State with six sacks for a loss of 53 yards. Defensive back Ashlynd Barker follows with 3.5 and 44 total tackles.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. with live coverage on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.

