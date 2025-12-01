Area High School Football Making Deep Playoff Runs

Area high school football teams continue to climb toward the top of their classes as we enter the state playoff semifinals.

Two teams in our area — Buchholz and Hawthorne — remain in the playoffs, and one advanced to the state finals of the Florida Invitational tournament.

Buchholz’s path to the playoffs looked tough from the start, arguably having the toughest path to a state final in Florida. It started with a 49-41 barnburner against Oviedo (8-3), where coach Mark Whittemore said they were the toughest No. 8 seed they could have played.

It didn’t get easier when the Bobcats played district rival Ponta Vedra Nease (9-3) in round two. They managed the game well, winning 29-17.

Their toughest task so far was playing the No. 2 seed in their region, Jacksonville Mandarin (11-2). The team only had one loss on the season to IMG Academy. It was not close as it got crushed 57-7.

For Buchholz (12-1), it needed to shut down the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2028, Brysen Wright. The Bobcats did exactly that and held the sophomore receiver to only 24 yards of total offense in a 27-20 win last Friday.

The top-seeded Bobcats advanced to the Class 6A state semifinal for the fifth straight year. In those five years, it’s been the furthest they have gone. Buchholz plays Friday against the No. 4 seed West Broward (11-2) at Citizens Field at 7:30.

Hawthorne (10-1) is the other team in the running, as it made it to the rural class state final. Its trip has been tough, but it has dominated the competition.

Part of the Hornets’ run to the state final has been on the back of their defense. Through Hawthorne’s three games in the playoffs, it has outscored opponents 108-14. It also has 10 interceptions in those three. Junior corner Nathan Jennings leads the way for the Hornets with four picks, including three in the 36-6 win against No. 3 seed Chiefland last Friday.

This is two seed Hawthorne’s sixth straight trip to the rural class state finals. However, they are 2-3 in their last five trips. Their opponent is No. 1 seed Blountstown (12-0). These two have some history. The Hornets beat the Tigers twice in both of their state championship runs. They play at 7 p.m. Friday at The Villages Charter School.

Florida Invitational Tournament

Meanwhile, in the FIT, No. 1 seed Fort White (7-4) will be in the rural class final. The Indians won a big game two weeks ago against Wildwood (2-10) 59-0. Both teams that would have played, Moore Haven and Northview, withdrew from the tournament. This pushed Fort White to the state finals to take on Port St. Joe (6-5) on Friday at 1 p.m. at The Villages.

