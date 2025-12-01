New Florida Football Coach Jon Sumrall Arrives in Gainesville

New Florida football coach Jon Sumrall arrived in Gainesville on Monday afternoon.

Sumrall, 43, received a six-year deal for an average of nearly $7.5 million per year, with significant incentives tied to the College Football Playoff, sources told ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

He is 42-11 in four seasons as a head coach — two in the Sun Belt at Troy and two in the American Conference at Tulane. He has reached the conference title game in all four seasons.

“One of my first priorities,” Sumrall said in a UF news release after being hired Sunday, “will be to assemble an incredible staff, including an offensive coordinator who understands that, at Florida, having an explosive offense isn’t optional — it’s mandatory!”

Sumrall succeeds Billy Napier, who was fired Oct. 19 and replaced by interim coach Billy Gonzales. The Gators finished with a 4-8 record after routing Florida State, 40-21, on Saturday at The Swamp.

