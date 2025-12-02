Diving Into Jon Sumrall’s Contract At Florida

Following Jon Sumrall’s first press conference as a Florida Gator, the details of his contract were released. After taking a look, here’s everything you need to know about the deal.

Florida will pay Sumrall $7.45 million annually for six-years, making his contract a total of $44.7 million through 2031.

If Sumrall is suspended without cause, Florida would owe Sumrall 70% of his remaining contract, to be paid in equal monthly installments. However, the buyout is subject to change depending on if Sumrall accepts any NFL or Division 1 coaching or front office position after termination.

Should Sumrall take another job while being under contract, UF would be entitled to damages. Florida is entitled to $10 million in 2026, $8 million in 2027, $3 million in 2028, $2 million in 2029, $1 million in 2030 and nothing thereafter.

Sumrall has one of the highest budgets in college football for assistant coach and staff salaries, $16.3 million. In 2024 the Gators had around $6.6 million, so Sumrall has almost $10 million more than previous coach Billy Napier had.

Sumrall also has some of the highest incentives in the country. His incentives are as follow:

If the Gators make the SEC championship, Sumrall gets $250,000. He would get an additional $1.5 million for winning the SEC title.

If the Gators appear in a non-College Football Playoff bowl, Sumrall earns $100,000. A CFP first round appearance/bye is $1.25 million. Appearing in a CFP quarterfinal game is $2 million. A semifinal appearance is $3 million and a final appearance is $3.75 million. Winning the CFP would earn Sumrall $5 million. However, these incentives are non-cumulative and Sumrall can earn a maximum of $6.5 million.

If Sumrall wins SEC Coach of the Year, he gets $50,000, and if he wins National Coach of the Year he gets $100,000.

In terms of academics, if the team has a single year Academic Progress Rate (APR) of 965 or over, Sumrall earns $100,000. APR’s of 950+ and 940+ earns Sumrall $75,000 and $50,000 each. These incentives cap off at $100,000.

