Dec 1, 2025; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin shakes hands with Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall during the press conference at the Heavener Football Training Center at the University of Florida. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Diving Into Jon Sumrall’s Contract At Florida

December 2, 2025

Following Jon Sumrall’s first press conference as a Florida Gator, the details of his contract were released. After taking a look, here’s everything you need to know about the deal.

Florida will pay Sumrall $7.45 million annually for six-years, making his contract a total of $44.7 million through 2031. 

If Sumrall is suspended without cause, Florida would owe Sumrall 70% of his remaining contract, to be paid in equal monthly installments. However, the buyout is subject to change depending on if Sumrall accepts any NFL or Division 1 coaching or front office position after termination. 

Should Sumrall take another job while being under contract, UF would be entitled to damages. Florida is entitled to $10 million in 2026, $8 million in 2027, $3 million in 2028, $2 million in 2029, $1 million in 2030 and nothing thereafter.

Sumrall has one of the highest budgets in college football for assistant coach and staff salaries, $16.3 million. In 2024 the Gators had around $6.6 million, so Sumrall has almost $10 million more than previous coach Billy Napier had. 

Sumrall also has some of the highest incentives in the country. His incentives are as follow:

If the Gators make the SEC championship, Sumrall gets $250,000. He would get an additional $1.5 million for winning the SEC title. 

If the Gators appear in a non-College Football Playoff bowl, Sumrall earns $100,000. A CFP first round appearance/bye is $1.25 million. Appearing in a CFP quarterfinal game is $2 million. A semifinal appearance is $3 million and a final appearance is $3.75 million. Winning the CFP would earn Sumrall $5 million. However, these incentives are non-cumulative and Sumrall can earn a maximum of $6.5 million. 

If Sumrall wins SEC Coach of the Year, he gets $50,000, and if he wins National Coach of the Year he gets $100,000. 

In terms of academics, if the team has a single year Academic Progress Rate (APR) of 965 or over, Sumrall earns $100,000. APR’s of 950+ and 940+ earns Sumrall $75,000 and $50,000 each. These incentives cap off at $100,000.

