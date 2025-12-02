NFL Fantasy Recap: Achane, Meyers Top Performers Again

All of the NFL teams in the Sunshine State picked up much-needed wins in Week 13. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got themselves out of a three-game slide while the Miami Dolphins created a win streak of their own.

The Jags’ newest offensive addition landed on this week’s fantasy football winners alongside a familiar face.

Winners

Jaguars Wide Receiver Jakobi Meyers

Meyers picked up his most productive game since throwing on the teal and gold threads. The veteran wideout added 21.3 fantasy points in the Jags’ 25-3 victory against the Tennessee Titans.

The former Las Vegas Raider saw six targets and reeled in four. He accumulated 90 yards and found the end zone for the second time this season. Meyers now has a touchdown in back-to-back weeks for the first time since the final two contests of last year.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence quickly became comfortable with having Meyers on the line. The NC State product has been targeted six times in three of his four games with Jacksonville.

Meyers’ 3-yard touchdown grab opened the scoring for the Jags and ignited a 25-point run.

Jacksonville is back at home next week and will take on another AFC South rival — the Indianapolis Colts.

The road team allowed Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins to post 21.5 fantasy points in the Colts’ divisional loss. In what may be a tight matchup, watch for Meyers to take advantage of Indianapolis’ secondary recent issues. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 352 yards in their Week 12 win against the squad.

Additionally, Indianapolis cornerback Sauce Gardner went down early in the opening frame of Week 13. What was feared to be an Achilles tear looks to be just a strain, but will still keep Gardner out for some time. The loss in the secondary opens extra space for Meyers to continue his hot streak.

Dolphins Running Back De’Von Achane

Achane continues to prove his dominance in the back field. The third-year ball carrier posted 19.4 fantasy points in the Dolphins’ 21-17 victory against the New Orleans Saints.

He picked up his sixth rushing touchdown of the season just under five minutes into the contest. Achane also surpassed 1,000 ground yards for the season. He finished the game with 22 carries for 134 rushing yards and the score.

Despite not playing a role in the pass game, Achane continued to be a force on the ground. He has been one of the most consistent backs in the league.

The former Texas A&M Aggie has carried the rock more than 21 times in three consecutive contests, marking the longest streak of his career in that regard.

Miami has shown that it can win games by leaning on the ball carrier. On a day when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struggled, Achane accumulated his second highest rushing total of the year.

Buccaneers Running Back Bucky Irving

Welcome back, Irving. The Tampa Bay rusher totaled 16.1 fantasy points in his first full game since Week 4. He posted 17 rushes for 61 yards and a touchdown in his first action since September.

Irving’s 13-yard touchdown run extended the Bucs’ lead late in the third quarter. His first score since Week 18 of last season helped his fantasy total.

While 16 points is an impressive feat regardless of the circumstances, Irving’s lack of game action adds to the occasion.

The Oregon product suffered foot and shoulder injuries more than two months ago, and was finally cleared for Tampa Bay. He hit the ground running immediately upon return.

Irving’s 17 carries was his most since Sept. 21 against the New York Jets. With Bucs running back Rachaad White already struggling, Irving came back at a perfect time for the group.

Dolphins Defense

The Dolphins found other ways to put up points outside of Achane. Miami’s defensive front hasn’t been regarded as a powerful group, but it got the job done on Sunday.

While it is potentially easier when facing a rookie quarterback, the Dolphins picked up its highest sack total of the season with four. Additionally, Miami saw 13 fantasy points, its most this year.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and edge rusher Chop Robinson each had a big day. Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins’ most notable defensive addition of the offseason, notched his first career sack. He also forced a fumble and reeled in his second interception of the year. The pick was on a Saints two-point conversion, which he took 97 yards for a score.

Robinson, the Dolphins’ 2024 first-round draft selection, picked up a season-high five tackles and 1.5 sacks. He joined edge rusher Bradley Chubb and rookie defensive tackle Zeek Briggers in bringing Saints quarterback Tyler Shough down.

Fitzpatrick wasn’t the only Fin to intercept Shough. Cornerback Rasul Douglas picked off the rookie in the second quarter. It was the journeyman’s first interception since his time with Green Bay in 2023.

Losers

Dolphins Wide Receiver Jaylen Waddle

While the Dolphins are rolling, it has been with limited performances from Waddle. The Alabama product had just seven fantasy points in the team’s win. He now has less than 10 points in back-to-back contests for the first time this season.

Waddle reeled in three passes for 40 yards Sunday. After averaging 88.3 receiving yards through weeks 9-11, the wideout has been limited. The lack of production is a small concern for the Dolphins as they continue to win through Achane and the defensive play, but fantasy owners should not be worried.

The former first-round draft pick is still No. 15 in fantasy at the position, and faces minimal competition down the stretch. The Dolphins will travel to take on the Jets next week, then they square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals in the two following contests, respectively.

The Steelers pass defense is ranked last across the league while the Bengals are right behind them at No. 31. It won’t be long until Tagovailoa and his former Crimson Tide teammate find their stride once again.

Jaguars Running Back Travis Etienne Jr.

And just like that, Etienne is back in the losers section. The fifth-year running back was riding an immense fantasy hot streak dating back to Week 9. After coming back from the bye, Etienne averaged 18 points.

Week 13 was a reality check for the ball carrier. He posted 5.1 fantasy points and his lowest total of the season. Etienne had just 28 yards on the ground on 12 carries. He watched as backfield copart Bhayshul Tuten scored from the 2-yard line to extend the Jags’ lead to 22 points.

Etienne was also kept to a single reception in the team’s divisional win. He added 13 receiving yards to his total.

The former Clemson Tiger’s poor performance may have been just a fluke, but fantasy owners should be cautious for next week. Jacksonville takes on the No. 6 defense against the run in the Colts, then the No. 3 group two weeks later in Denver.

Buccaneers Running Back Rachaad White

Bucky Irving has returned much to White’s fantasy owners’ dismay. Irving began the season as the Bucs’ first option at running back, but was sidelined by an injury for seven games.

The resurgence of Irving left White in the dust. He totaled 5.9 fantasy points in Tampa Bay’s win with just two carries for seven yards.

While not many owners should have featured White on their lineup, the statline is still disappointing to many. Sean Tucker had an exciting performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 11, evidence of a crowded backfield. That is in addition to quarterback Baker Mayfield deciding to use his legs on various occasions.

White should be kept out of starting lineups with Irving healthy, and Sunday proved just that. White’s two carries were his least since the season opener.

Category: Fantasy Football, NFL