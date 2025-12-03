Florida Legends Support Jon Sumrall Hiring

Jon Sumrall said he would give a Steve Spurrier impression at some point during his introductory news conference Monday as the new Florida football coach. Spurrier, present for the conference at the James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center, yelled “just win a whole bunch!”

Amid the Florida faithful’s mixed reaction to Sumrall’s hiring, one thing’s for certain: Spurrier and the other Gator legends approve this hire.

The Head Ball Coach said a lot of teams wanted Sumrall, and that “[UF athletic director] Scott Stricklin had to act quickly to get this guy.”

Spurrier was also impressed by Sumrall’s demeanor after the news conference.

“Teams take on the characteristics of their coaches,” Spurrier said. “I guarantee you this guy hates losing. […] Jon’s that guy that’s got that energy and enthusiasm. The guys will play their hearts out, I really believe that. It’ll be a different sort of atmosphere.”

Spurrier also believes Sumrall will fix the situation quickly with the right guys.

“It doesn’t take long if you’ve got good players and put your attitude to it,” Spurrier said. “Nowadays, you don’t need all that rebuilding. You just go.”

Florida’s second Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and national champion Danny Wuerffel also supported Sumrall as the new hire on X.

“I am super excited about our new football coach,” Wuerffel said. “I got a chance to spend some time with this guy, and he is it. […] He’s going to do great things at Florida, and I think we’re going to get back to our championship-winning ways.”

Wuerffel also took the time to address concerns about Florida’s offense, adding that “this guy is going to bring an elite offensive coordinator with him.”

Urban Meyer, the former Florida coach who won two national championships, also went to X to praise Sumrall.

“One of the top-5 coaches’ winning percentage in college football,” Meyer said. “I’ve studied coach Sumrall … his teams are tough, they’re physical and he creates a competitive environment.”

Sumrall will not have it easy from the Florida fans who desperately wanted Lane Kiffin, so it will be assuring that he has the backing of Gainesville’s most successful icons.

Sumrall doesn’t even have it easy right now, given his job as the Tulane coach is not finished. Tulane plays North Texas for the American Conference Championship on Friday, with a bid to the College Football Playoff on the line. Coverage will start at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN 98.1-FM, 103.7-FM/850-AM WRUF.

Category: College Football, Gators Football