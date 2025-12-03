Florida To Hire Kentucky Defensive Coordinator Brad White

The wait is over and the pieces are slowly coming together for Florida football. Not long after news came out Sunday that Tulane’s Jon Sumrall would be the 31st head coach for the Gators, Sumrall started making staff hires.

Sumrall is expecting to hire Brad White as Florida’s defensive coordinator, according to reports. Sumrall said during Monday’s introductory news conference that he would not hire “staff who are my buddies” but staff who can improve the players and win championships.

White was the DC at Kentucky from 2019 to 2025 under a $1.7 million per year contract. He worked alongside Sumrall for his first three years in Lexington while he oversaw linebackers. White was free to take the Florida position after Kentucky fired coach Mark Stoops on Monday.

White kept Kentucky’s defense in the top-25 nationally in 2019, 2021 and 2022, and the top-45 defenses from 2018-2024. The Wildcats also ranked top-five in the SEC in scoring defence four times (2019-2022). This past season, UK’s defense ranked 12th in the SEC. With White’s impressive resume and Sumrall being a defensive coach, the pairing could make for a powerhouse Florida defense.

The new addition to the Florida coaching staff was also the defensive assistant for the Indianapolis Colts for five years before his time with the Wildcats (2012-2017).

When asked what he thinks needs to change at Florida defensively, Sumrall admitted, “I haven’t studied what was done intimately.”

However, after Tulane’s season finishes, Sumrall and White will start studying tape.

Similar to Sumrall, White was a linebacker when he played at Georgia (2000) and Wake Forest (’01-2004). White’s defensive style is focused on zone-based schemes and disciplined coverage. He requires players to maintain gap integrity, compete in strong individual matchups and rely on technique to execute plays efficiently.

“Defensively, we will swarm, and we will attack,” Sumrall said.

