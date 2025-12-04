Buchholz Defeats Hawthorne In Girls Basketball

The Buchholz Bobcats came into Wednesday’s clash against the Hawthorne Hornets rolling with two straight wins after starting the season with two losses.

The 64-26 girls basketball win is a sign the Bobcats (3-2) have began to turn things around after a dominant performance from the start.

The Bobcats were able to put the pedal to the metal quickly by hitting a 3, forcing a turnover and making an easy layup to grab a 5-0 lead.

The story was the same for most of the night, as Hawthorne (1-2) could not maintain any possession throughout the game. A strong full-court press was too much to handle for Hawthorne, which turned the ball over on what seemed to be every possession.

Senior Taylor Booth lit the gym on fire for the 32 minutes, knocking down eight 3-pointers en route to a 26-point performance.

Sophomore Alessia Chaves-Torres also impressed by accounting for 13 points and a flurry of steals that helped lead the Bobcats to a dominant performance in the fast-break department.

Buchholz looks to gain its fourth-consecutive win on Monday, when it faces undefeated Williston (3-0). Opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.

