Florida Women’s Basketball Takes Turn in SEC/ACC Challenge at Virginia Tech

The Florida women’s basketball team continues its road trip this week, traveling to Blacksburg for a matchup with Virginia Tech at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Gators are coming off an impressive weekend at the Grand Cayman Islands Classic, where they went 2-0 with a 74-60 against win Memphis and a 65-56 victory against Georgia Tech.

Sophomore guard Liv McGill was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after averaging 27 points in each game, four assists and 4.5 rebounds throughout the weekend. McGill now ranks third nationally in scoring, tied for 21st in assists and tied for eighth in steals. She also knocked down 13 free throws against Georgia Tech, a career high and the third most in a single game in Florida history.

Me’Arah O’Neal has been a force as well, recording four double-doubles this season while averaging 15.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.67 blocks per game. Laila Reynolds adds another double-figure scoring option at 14.2 points per game.

On the other side, Virginia Tech (6-2) opened the season 5-0 before dropping back-to-back games to James Madison and BYU. The Hokies bounced back on Saturday with a 78-67 win over Oregon State.

Florida’s defense will have its hands full with redshirt junior Carleigh Wenzel, Virginia Tech’s leading scorer at 15.9 points per game, who also contributes a per game average of 2.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists. The Hokies also feature Kilah Freelon, averaging 10.9 points per game and leading the team on rebounds with a 10.1 per game average, as well as assist leader Mackenzie Nelson, who averages 6.4 assists and 8.0 points per game.

Florida leads the all-time series 3–1, though the teams haven’t met since 2014, when the Gators won 73–44. Florida is also undefeated in the SEC/ACC Challenge, downing Clemson last season and Georgia Tech in 2023-24.

The Gators enter Thursday’s game at 8-1, as 16 teams from each conference square off in the SEC/ACC Challenge. A Gator win would tie the program record for most wins to start a season through 10 games. Game coverage on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF starts at 4:40 p.m.

