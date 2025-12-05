Former UF Standouts in Athletes Unlimited Softball League

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League hosted its second draft in its history Monday. Two former Florida standouts were selected — Kendra Falby and Korbe Otis. There are six former UF players in the new league, where the best in the United States play professionally.

The AUSL finished its inaugural season last summer. The league originally featured four teams: the Bandits, Blaze, Talons and Volts. Due to greater demand, it expanded into six teams, adding the Cascade and the Oklahoma City Sparks.

New teams call for an expansion draft, which took place on Monday. The four original teams selected five athletes to protect per team. The Cascade and Sparks then each drafted from the four teams’ unprotected players to make up the new teams. One of these players drafted to the Blaze is Otis, the 2025 graduate.

Otis won the 2025 SEC Scholar of the Year and NCAA Elite 90 Award, the first Gator in program history to do so. She played in every game of her senior season, averaging a .968 fielding percentage and a .703 slugging percentage.

Falby is another 2025 graduate drafted later in the allocation round, designated for all teams to draft any player not on rosters. Falby and Otis will reunite in 2026 under the Cascades.

Falby’s awards reflect her impact on the Gators. She received the 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Award for Center Field, given to the best defensive player at that position in NCAA softball. Her perfect fielding percentage also earned her a spot on the SEC and All-American First teams in 2025.

This dynamic Gator duo has already played together outside of Florida in the AUSL All-Star Cup this past August, along with former Gators Amanda Lorenz and Aleshia Ocasio. Their respective teams protected both athletes, along with Skylar Wallace, ahead of the 2026 draft.

Wallace and Lorenz have shone in professional softball already in the 2025 World Games. They helped bring Team USA its fourth-straight gold medal, with Wallace leading with three home runs, including a grand slam against China. Lorenz plays for the Volts with Wallace on the Bandits.

Along with these five players, two-time national champion Kelsey Stewart-Hunter also plays in AUSL for the Volts with Lorenz. With six former UF players in the league, Florida leaves its mark as a successful softball program.

The AUSL will host another draft in the spring for new eligible NCAA softball players, where even more Gators may join the league.

Category: Former Gators, Gator Sports, Gators Softball, Softball