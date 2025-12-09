Gators Basketball Continues Struggle Against Skilled Bigs

Many things are to blame for the disappointing start to the season for the previously top-three Gators. On Tuesday, Florida almost got a signature win against Duke, but an awful first-half performance that featured only 24 points was too much to overcome.

It’s easy to point blame toward the backcourt, which undoubtedly has gotten worse since last season. Specifically, Xaivian Lee has struggled, shooting just 24.7% from the field. “Florida’s strength is their frontcourt,” said the world.

But in each of Florida’s three losses, a dominant performance from an opposing big man prompts questions as to why Florida’s frontcourt gets so much credit.

Arizona’s Koa Peat, a 6-foot-8 freshman, dropped 30 in his college debut. With preseason AP All-American Alex Condon guarding him most of the game, you wouldn’t think a literal kid would look like the best player in college basketball … in his first game.

Since that moment, when the Gators frontcourt let Peat look like a Paolo Banchero clone, his high is only 18 points, which came against Utah Tech.

In a result that ruined Thanksgiving dinner for most Gator fans, David Punch from TCU, standing at 6-foot-7, handed the Gators another loss. He had 19 points and nine rebounds, which doesn’t necessarily scream dominant. But if you watched the game, you saw Punch consistently make Florida’s frontcourt look silly on defense.

Punch tallied a career-high against the Gators — a sophomore that only averages 12.7 points, yet somehow found a way to exploit the “best” frontcourt in the country.

And then came Tuesday. Once again, the Gators looked like children trying to guard a prohibitive National Player of the Year favorite, Cam Boozer, who finished with 29. The freshman backed them down like a senior, drew careless fouls and ended up winning the game for Duke, all because of his willingness to pass.

So, we’ve reached a commonality. The Gators can’t seem to guard skilled bigs.

Not to say the frontcourt is overarchingly lacking, as Florida is one of the best rebounding teams in the nation, especially on the offensive glass. But defensively, it’s weak. Every time a guy around 6-foot-8 pushing 250 pounds walks into the arena, it’s like the Gators forget how to play defense.

Rueben Chinyelu, matching up with Boozer, allowed him to shoot 3s at will. In the rare instance he pressed and guarded Boozer at the 3-point line, the freshman would blow right past him.

In a way, Florida’s just playing an older style of basketball. The Gators’ bigs rebound effectively, but are slow, ineffective outside the paint and commit sloppy fouls.

Yet when they face a player who can do it all, like Boozer on Tuesday night, Punch on Thanksgiving, or Peat in the opener, the frontcourt collapses.

The Gators have another challenge ahead with UConn’s Alex Karaban, a 6-foot-8 senior who shoots nearly 46% from beyond the arc. He’s paired with 6-foot-11 Tarris Reed Jr., who’s averaging 15 a game.

Jimmy V Classic: No. 18 Florida (5-3) vs. No. 5 UConn (8-1), 9 tonight, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, ESPN, 103.7-FM/98.1-FM, 850-AM WRUF.

