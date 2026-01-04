No. 22 Florida Drops SEC Opener to Missouri in Narrow Road Loss

The Missouri Tigers (11-3, 1-0) used its home court in a massive victory over the defending national champions, and now No. 22 Florida (9-5, 0-1) finds itself with one additional win than last season.

The Gators fell 76-74 to the Tigers after Florida guard Boogie Fland’s last-second 3-pointer effort hit the back of the iron at the buzzer. The loss continues a season trend of failing to close out close games. The Gators had a -3.8 margin of defeat heading into Missouri.

Florida last faced the squad from Columbia on March 14 to open the conference tournament last season. The 95-81 victory sparked Florida’s 2025 postseason run.

The Gators came into Mizzou Arena on a four-game win streak as Saturday kicked off an 18-game regular-season slate against SEC opponents.

Forward Thomas Haugh’s quality performance proved to be one bright spot. The Pennsylvania native posted 24 points, seven rebounds and an assist.

Haugh scored 15 of Florida’s final 25 points down the stretch. After facing as much as a 10-point deficit, the Gators stormed back late in the second half. The entirety of the contest remained tight, but Missouri’s Anthony Robinson II ultimately led to the victory.

The Tiger junior guard notched 19 points, eight boards and five assists. Robinson’s point total was one shy of tying a season-high.

Thanks to a Trent Burns buzzer beater 3, the Tigers tied the game to close out the first half. Burns, the 7-foot-5 freshman center, played just two minutes in the period.

Missouri targeted Florida’s backcourt early in the opening frame. Senior guard Xaivian Lee was on the wrong side of multiple plays in the paint. Robinson easily found T.O. Barrett for the layup with 7:35 in the first half with Lee in coverage.

The Tigers’ defense forced the Gators to fall out of rhythm early. The group took 27 3s and could not stick to its usual style of play. Missouri, coming off a 91-48 loss, emerged as a quality opponent. While Florida overcame adversity late in the second half, it could not top the Tigers’ overpowering defense.

The lack of paint touches led Florida to shoot 26% from beyond the arc.

In addition to the forced shots from the perimeter was Florida’s tendency to send Mizzou to the stripe. The Gators continue to find themselves in foul trouble, although Saturday’s instances came later compared to past contests.

Junior forward Alex Condon picked up his fourth personal halfway through the second half. Senior Micah Handlogten took advantage with Condon on the bench in the second half. The 7-foot-1 center logged four points in 12 minutes of play. Handlogten coupled his point total with six boards and two blocks off the bench.

Haugh and junior center Rueben Chinyelu each logged four personals in the loss. Each of the Gators that saw at least a minute on the floor added two fouls.

Missouri’s shooters attempted 30 free throws.

While sporting a No. 3 national ranking in offensive rebounding, the Gators struggled to capitalize on second-chance opportunities. Florida saw 13 boards on the offensive glass, but previously picked up rebounds 44.7% of the time in that category. The Tigers matched Florida’s total board sum with 37 apiece.

What looked like a potential comeback victory for the Gators turned into a party in Mizzou Arena, where fans played a vital role in Missouri’s 11th win of the season.

The Gators will return Tuesday to Gainesville and host the No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs (13-1, 1-0). Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

