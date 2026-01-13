Florida Returns to AP Poll at No. 19 Ahead of Key SEC Stretch

After a one-week hiatus, Gators men’s basketball is back in the AP Top 25 poll.

Coming off Saturday’s ranked win over No. 21 Tennessee and another last Tuesday against Georgia, the 11-5 Gators returned to the top 25 at No. 19 following the Week 9 slide and are among 15 teams that saw movement in the poll this week.

As Florida climbs back into the Top 25, three ranked teams stand out as the most consequential to the Gators’ future in the SEC race and postseason.

No. 10 Vanderbilt

Up one spot from last week, Vanderbilt clinched the No. 10 spot in the poll. It comes off of an 84-73 win over Louisiana State University last Saturday and will be one of Florida’s toughest Southeastern Conference matchups this season.

Vanderbilt (16-0, 3-0 SEC) remains one of the sole undefeated teams left in college basketball alongside No. 1 Arizona (16-0, 3-0 BIG 12), No. 2 Iowa State (16-0, 3-0 BIG 12) and No. 8 Nebraska (16-0, 5-0 BIG 10).

While the Gators certainly have been tested more in the front half of their schedule, Vanderbilt also faced some tests, topping Saint Mary’s and SMU. Against weaker opponents, the Commodores dominated as well.

As Florida looks to repeat as SEC champions, the Commodores have established themselves as one of its biggest competitors early on.

The Gators face Vanderbilt on the road Saturday at 2 p.m. in Memorial Gymnasium.

No. 1 Arizona

With Arizona remaining undefeated and at the top of the rankings for the fifth week in a row, Florida’s season-opening loss to the Wildcats becomes increasingly justified.

While it appeared to be a crushing upset to open the season, it has become substantially more evident that Arizona is one of the best teams Florida will play all season. With that, what seemed to be a dropped game for the Gators turns into yet another example of their grueling non-conference schedule.

Freshman forward Koa Peat, who dropped 30 points on Florida in his collegiate debut, has proved to be a consistent force. While the game against the Gators was his best this season, he is averaging a team-leading 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

The Gators will not have a chance at redemption against Arizona this season unless the two meet in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 24 Tennessee

After Florida defeated Tennessee in Saturday’s game, the Volunteers dropped in the poll. Previously ranked No. 21, Tennessee fell to its lowest ranking all season at No. 24 after climbing as high as No. 13 in Week 5.

Following Florida, the Volunteers’ slate includes five more ranked matchups, including two contests with Vanderbilt and No. 18 Alabama and one against No. 21 Georgia. Its first opportunity for a statement win is against Alabama on the road on Jan. 24.

To compare, the Gators have only four left on their schedule, seeing the same trio and adding No. 17 Arkansas to the lineup. The Razorbacks have been one of five teams to defeat Tennessee this season in an 86-75 loss on the road.

Florida faces Oklahoma next on the road Tuesday at 9 p.m. at Lloyd Noble Center.

Category: Basketball, College Basketball, Feature Sports News, Gator Sports, Gators Men's Basketball, SEC