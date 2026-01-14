Xaivian Lee’s Slide Continues as Urban Klavzar’s Role Grows for Gators

Senior Xaivian Lee has raised some eyebrows to date this season – and not for positive reasons.

Lee, a fourth-year transfer, came to Gainesville averaging 16.9 points in his junior season with Princeton. He has surpassed that total just five times this year for No. 19 Florida men’s basketball and hasn’t seen upward of 17 points since Dec. 21 against Colgate.

His most recent lackluster performance came in Tuesday’s win at Oklahoma. Lee made his 17th consecutive start for the Gators (12-5, 3-1 SEC), but only saw 19 minutes of action, his lowest since Florida’s loss against Texas Christian University on Nov. 27.

Lee came out of Tuesday’s win with four points, three assists and two rebounds. He also finished with two steals, tying three other Gators in that category.

The Toronto native shot 25% from the field and missed all six of his attempts from beyond the arc. Lee’s 0 of 6 clip is the first time he has gone without a 3 since Nov. 21 against Merrimack. He went on to be scoreless in that win.

Lee has seen a steady decrease in playing time since Florida entered SEC play. He played all but four minutes at Missouri, followed by 27 minutes against Georgia, 21 against Tennessee and 19 vs. Oklahoma.

As a result, Lee has seen a dip in production across the board. He is averaging his lowest numbers in all statistical categories since his freshman season.

UF coach Todd Golden made the decision to test out junior guard Urban Klavzar, who has seen an increase in minutes due to the decline of Lee’s play. The third-year man out of Slovenia tallied 27 minutes against the Sooners, scoring 13 points on 66.7% shooting.

Klavzar’s shooting rate was his highest since becoming a Gator (minimum of five shooting attempts). Tuesday was his third consecutive contest in double figures.

His influx of playing time is not a coincidence in terms of Lee’s. The latter has not met expectations. Lee, a former two-time unanimous All-Ivy selection, has been more of a liability rather than a contributor during SEC play. The Gators look for more production from Lee at No. 10 Vanderbilt (16-1, 3-1) at 2 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN, 103.7-FM, 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF).

Category: Feature Sports News, Gators Men's Basketball