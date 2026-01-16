Gators Track and Field Opens Season at Jimmy Carnes Invitational

Florida Gators track and field kicked off the indoor season at the Jimmy Carnes Invitational. The two-day meet began Thursday, Jan.15, at the Alachua County Sports and Event Center, featuring collegiate and high school competition. Florida will compete Friday for the newly-formed Division I section.

The Gators will go up against other schools including Florida State, Miami and UCF.

Recent Results

Four Gators competed at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston on Dec. 6, 2025. The meet featured a collegiate debut and a record-breaking performance from freshman Kelvin Cheruiyot. In his first indoor race at the collegiate level, Cheruiyot broke the Florida indoor 5,000-meter record with a time of 13:31.40.

On the women’s side, Florida athletes competed in the 5,000-meter, all finishing in the top 20. Leading the trio, senior Hilda Olemomoi placed fourth overall. With strong finishes from senior Tia Wilson, who placed seventh, followed by sophomore Judy Chepkoech in 17th.

Newcomers to Watch

While Florida has several standout newcomers, two transfer athletes will be ones to watch at this meet as they make their appearances for the Gators. Sophomore Pauline Bikemo will be competing in the long jump, 60-meter hurdles and 4×400 relay. Bikemo was Big Ten Indoor Freshman of the Year, first-team All-American and Big Ten Champion in pentathlon. Junior Jade Brown will be competing in the 60-meter and 200-meter. Brown competed for Team USA at the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru.

From the Coach

Since 2007, Mike Holloway has served as head coach for both the men’s and women’s track and field programs. With 14 national championships and 17 SEC championships under his belt, he views this meet as a baseline to gauge the level of the athletes.

“This team has a great camaraderie and a great passion. I love their energy. Not only support each other, but hold each other accountable,” Holloway said.

The meet begins Friday at 9 a.m., with the Gators’ first event scheduled for 10 a.m.

