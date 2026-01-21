Sportsbooks Mixed On Gators’ 2026 CFP National Championship Odds

As Miami native and Heisman Trophy-winner Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers celebrate beating the hometown Miami Hurricanes to win the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night, it’s not too early to look at the Gators’ odds to win the 2027 title.

Florida’s CFP National Championship odds vary across different sportsbooks. The Gators have the 18th-best odds at 60/1 (+6000), according to Hard Rock Bet, tied with Utah and Tennessee. They are listed at 50/1 (+5000) on DraftKings Sportsbook, 80/1 (+8000) on FanDuel Sportsbook, 45/1 (+4500) on Caesars Sportsbook and 60/1 (+6000) on Bet365.

Florida is consistently ranked in the 16-22 range for best odds to win the national championship. The Gators are tied at ninth-best odds of any SEC team to win with the Volunteers, according to Hard Rock Bet. They initially opened with the 12th-best odds at 30/1 (+3000) when the odds came out Tuesday, although it is unclear why the Gators dropped.

The most likely explanation for the Gators’ drop is that the squad is relatively new. After a rollercoaster of a season that included firing Billy Napier, Florida hired Tulane’s Jon Sumrall, whose offseason got started immediately by revamping his coaching staff and roster, with players coming in and out through the transfer portal.

The consensus favorite across most sportsbooks to win it all next year is the Ohio State Buckeyes, sitting around 6½/1 (+650) odds. The top 10 is rounded out by the reigning national champion Indiana Hoosiers (+700), Notre Dame (+700), Texas (+750), Oregon (+900), Georgia (+1000), LSU (+1200), Texas Tech (+1400), Texas A&M (+1600) and Alabama and Miami (+2000) tied for 10th, according to Hard Rock Bet.

The other SEC squads with better odds than the Gators are the Oklahoma Sooners (+3000), the Ole Miss Rebels (+4000) and the Auburn Tigers (+5000).

Florida’s transfer quarterback Aaron Philo has the 22nd-best odds to win the Heisman trophy (+5500), according to FanDuel sportsbook. Former Gators QB DJ Lagway, who transferred to Baylor, was a top-10 favorite to win the Heisman trophy last season at around 18/1 (+1800).

Time will tell if the sportsbooks’ rating on the Gators, but the preseason odds are similar to last season, when Florida went 4-8. After a hectic six months for the Gators, Vegas still has them in the top-25 to win the 2027 CFP National Championship.

Florida kicks off the 2026 season at home against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 5.

The national championship will be held on Jan. 25, 2027 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

