Buchholz Soccer: Girls Fall Short in First Round of District Tourney

Palm Coast Matanzas eliminated Buchholz from the Class 6A-District 3 girls soccer tournament 4-1 in Tuesday’s first round at St. Johns Tocoi Creek.

The four-seeded Pirates (7-7-3) gain redemption against the five-seeded Bobcats (6-8-4) after losing to the Gainesville team during last year’s district tournament, 1-0.



The Pirates had a leg up in performance from the get-go, managing three goals before Buchholz put a goal on the board. Matanzas sophomore Carsyn O’linn was the top scorer of the night with two goals and one assist. Chloe Ascone and Siena Gutierrez also both clocked a goal for the Pirates, who went on to lose to top seed St. Johns Bartram Trail 5-0 in Thursday’s semifinal.

The lone goal for Buchholz was scored by freshman Paige Bramlett, who was called up from the junior varsity and was assisted by junior midfielder Rebekah Goodson.



“Even though we didn’t have the outcome we wanted in districts, I feel that this year has helped our team grow and I know we are gonna be promising for next year,” Goodson said.



Goodson was Buchholz’s top offense player all season. She led the Bobcats in goals (seven), assists (four), shots on goal (20) and points (18).



Buchholz averaged 2.8 goals per game this season. Defensively, it also managed to breeze through without a shot in the back of the net in 40% of matches. Buchholz’s strong back line and goalkeepers contributed to this success. Goalkeepers Jade Seabrooke and Audrey Caton both average 4.6 saves per game. Seabrooke posted 41 saves on the season and Caton achieved 37.



Bartram Trail (12-2-4) will play third seed St. Augustine Tocoi Creek (9-5-3) for the district title at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in St. Johns. Tocoi advanced with a 1-0 semifinal win Thursday against second seed Ponte Vedra Nease.



In the boys’ district tourney in Matanzas, top-seeded Buchholz (15-0-1) advanced to Tuesday’s 7 p.m. title match against Bartram Trail (10-3-3) after a shootout (2-2, 9-8) win Friday against Nease. Bartram Trail advanced by defeating Tocoi Creek in Friday’s other semis, 2-1.

Category: Buchholz High School, Gainesville, High School Sports, Soccer