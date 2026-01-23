Todd Golden Criticizes Charles Bediako Eligibility Ruling at Alabama: ‘Don’t Agree’

Florida coach Todd Golden didn’t mince words Thursday on WRUF’s “Gator Talk” about Alabama center Charles Bediako’s current eligibility status.

Bediako sued the NCAA Tuesday after the association denied his request to return to play college basketball. Judge James H. Roberts Jr. of the Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court granted him a temporary restraining order the next day. The decision gave Bediako the opportunity to join the Crimson Tide immediately.

“With all of this intervention from judges, there’s only so much the league can do,” Golden said. “We just need people to stand up and start taking the stand.”

NCAA president Charlie Baker made it clear that Bediako, along with other players that signed with NBA squads, would not be granted eligibility to return to college. However, Roberts’ ruling came just hours after Baker’s statement. The judge said that the NCAA is “restrained from threatening, imposing, attempting to impose, suggesting or implying any penalties or sanctions” against Bediako or the Crimson Tide.

“They were able to finagle the situation where they got a judge in Alabama, that’s actually a donor, to write a temporary restraining order to allow this guy to play games in Alabama,” Golden said.

“I don’t agree with it, I don’t think he should be playing.”

The No. 16 Gators will host the No. 17 Crimson Tide one week from Sunday on Feb. 1 at the O’Connell Center at 1 p.m.

“We’re going to beat them anyways,” Golden said. “If he plays, we’ll beat him anyways.”

Bediako, a 23-year-old big man for the Crimson Tide, previously played in the NBA G League. He entered the 2023 NBA Draft but went undrafted and later signed a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs. Bediako logged minutes in 45 contests in the G League, spanning across the Grand Rapids Gold, Motor City Cruise and Austin Spurs.

Now, the 7-foot center looks to make his return to the NCAA. Although, his attempt at a collegiate debut has not been smooth sailing. Bediako becomes the player to sign a two-way contract to be granted eligibility to play college basketball, although his case of returning to the NCAA is becoming increasingly more common.

Former Baylor Bear James Nnaji was also cleared by a judge just a month ago, creating a similar situation. Like Bediako, Nnaji never suited up for an NBA game, but he was selected 31st overall in the 2023 draft. Nnaji was given the chance to return to college hoops after declaring.

“This guy had a great opportunity,” Golden said. “He was at Alabama for two years. He was aware of what he was giving up by declaring to go to the draft.”

