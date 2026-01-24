Jon Sumrall Makes Debut During Gators Basketball Game

Welcome to The Swamp, Jon Sumrall. The Florida Gators football coach was introduced late in the first half of the Florida men’s basketball game Saturday.

Students, fans and alumni alike gave Sumrall a standing ovation, as Florida trailed the Auburn Tigers with 3:54 remaining in the opening half at the O’Connell Center.

All 10,151 of the sold out crowd rose to their feet as Sumrall did the signature chomp while standing on the Gators logo on Billy Donovan Court.

Sumrall would join the Rowdy Reptiles in the student section to enjoy the rest of the first half.

Sumrall was brought on to the program on Nov. 30 and signed a six-year contract.

He came to Gainesville after leading the Tulane Green Wave for the previous two seasons. Sumrall held a 42-11 record between his two stints as head coach in New Orleans and with the Troy Trojans.

Athletic director Scott Stricklin’s hire was given a warm Gators welcome during the basketball contest.

The light show at the O’Dome was in full effect as Sumrall made a promise to make a difference at The Swamp.

“We will do everything in our power and we will work extremely hard every day tirelessly to bring championship football back to the University of Florida,” Sumrall said.

Florida squared off against Auburn for the first time since defeating the Tigers in the Final Four last season. The Gators went on to stamp their spot into the national championship and earn their third NCAA title.

The 43-year-old coach is the first in FBS history to win a conference championship at multiple schools in his first four seasons.

Sumrall not only made his mark on the sidelines, but he was a standout on the field as well. He played linebacker for Kentucky from 2002-04 and led the Wildcats in tackles during his junior campaign.

While his playing career was cut short due to a major spinal cord injury, he continued to make an impact on the sport. Sumrall holds the fifth-highest winning percentage among active FBS coaches (.782).

Florida’s new hire at the helm comes just after a season marked by disappointment. The Gators finished 2025 with a 4-8 record and fired former coach Billy Napier seven games through the year.

Now, Sumrall will take control of Florida football. The Gators open the season Sept. 5 against Florida Atlantic University.

