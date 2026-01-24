P.K. Yonge Boys Soccer Advances to District Tournament Championship Match

The P.K. Yonge boys soccer team dominated the Newberry Panthers in a 6-1 victory at Friday’s 2A-District 3 Tournament semifinal on the Blue Wave field.

The top-seeded Blue Wave (16-3-2) will play second-seeded Williston (12-2-5) for the district title at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Red Devils ousted Ocala Trinity Catholic 3-1 in Friday’s other semifinal.

P.K. Yonge entered the match riding a three-game winning streak by outscoring opponents 22-1. Junior Cooper Schackow scored a hat trick in P.K. Yonge’s 9-1 regular-season win against Newberry (11-10-1) on Jan. 9.

The Blue Wave controlled the semifinal from the start by spending most of the first half attacking the Panthers’ side. Their pressure paid off when senior Jack Reichardt took a penalty shot to give the Blue Wave a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute.

Reichardt struck again in the 34th minute with a streaking attack to extend the lead to 2-0.

Caleb Mobbs scored the Panthers’ lone goal before halftime to cut the margin to 2-1 at the break.

The Blue Wave finished off the Panthers with four second-half goals. Senior Davy Coleman opened the half with two goals, scoring in the seventh and 13th minutes. Lucca Manini and Lucas Young each added a goal later in the half to advance to the district championship.

It was a statement win by the Blue Wave, leaving Newberry fans in frustration. Tensions were high in the stands, including a sportsmanship stoppage due to foul language from the away stands.

P.K. Yonge coach Jose De Leon said the team focused on staying composed and tightening its defensive shape heading into the semifinals.

“I think that’s going to get us far,” De Leon said. “When we’re able to make sure that we’re tighter, especially under our reformation.”

Reichardt has been the team’s leader in both goals and assists per match. Coleman took over on offense and said it felt good to be able to take some of the weight off Reichardt.

“I see myself as a leader,” Coleman said. “I’m a senior on the team and I need to use my passing abilities to help others.”

When the Blue Wave and Red Devils last met last month, the contest ended in a 2-2 tie. P.K. Yonge looks to break Williston’s strong defense, which only allowed four goals in the last seven matches.

Category: High School Sports, Newberry High School, PK Yonge High School, Soccer