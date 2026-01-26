Florida Football’s Orange and Blue Game Date Revealed

Florida football announced the date for their annual Orange and Blue game presented by Florida Victorious on Monday.

The game will take place on April 11 at 12 p.m.

This will be coach Jon Sumrall’s first spring game coaching in The Swamp. This will be the first opportunity for fans to experience a Gator game under the new leadership.

As the team and Sumrall are gearing up for the next season and team workouts have begun, no players are wearing any Florida logos.

“You gotta earn it,” Sumrall said during the Auburn basketball game. “We haven’t earned a damn thing to wear the gator head. You gotta earn that.”

After last season’s record of 4-8, the Gators look to improve this season and are ready to put in the hard work for it, beginning with spring practice on March 3.

