Florida-Florida State Rivalry Moved to Friday

The ACC announced Monday night that Florida’s annual rivalry game against Florida State has been . The event was originally scheduled to be played that Saturday, on Nov. 28.

With the rivalry being held in Doak Campbell this year, the ACC and Florida State decided to move the showdown to Black Friday.

It is the second time this decade that the kickoff is set on a Friday, with both times being in Tallahassee.

In 2022, Florida State defeated Florida 45-38 in a back-and-forth contest. Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis had two passing TDs and one rushing TD.

Moving the matchup to Friday will put the Sunshine State showdown more into the spotlight. The rivalry replaces Georgia-Georgia Tech, which will be moved to Saturday after being played on a Friday the last two years. Florida-Florida State will join Ole Miss-Mississippi State and Texas-Texas A&M as the marquee rivalry games being held on Black Friday.

Florida has won two straight meetings against the Seminoles, including capping off the 2025 campaign with a dominant 40-21 win, led by Jaden Baugh’s 266 yards and 2 TDs.

The time and network for the Nov. 27th game have yet to be announced.

Category: ACC, College Football, Football, Gators Football