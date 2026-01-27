Newberry Girls Basketball Win Streak Ends as Districts Near

Newberry girls’ basketball seven-game win streak came to an end Friday night. Led by senior guard Brandy Whitfield, the Panthers (17-2) look to get back on track entering the final two game stretch of the regular season.

Williston (14-2) handed the host Panthers a 79-43 loss.

“I feel like we are a confident team, and we are a sisterhood,” Whitfield said. “My teammates trust me enough to shoot and give me the confidence to believe that it is going in.”

Despite a loss, Whitfield had a great offensive outing. She ended the game with 32 points thanks to five 3-pointers.

Whitfield leads the district in scoring by averaging 29.1 points per game. She is also No. 4 in the state and No. 44 in the nation.

The Panthers are No. 1 in 3A-District 3 and are attempting to go back-to-back as district champions.

Newberry coach Jessica Ross emphasized she will make sure the Panthers are ready for the district tournament that beings next week.

“Control the controllables, control what you can and everything else, let it go,” she said. “Your shots may not fall every game, but you can control your defense.”

Newberry did get back to the win column Monday with a 58-54 win at Buchholz. The Panthers close the final week of the regular season with home games against Santa Fe (4-14) at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Fort White (13-8) at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Category: Basketball, High School Sports, Newberry High School