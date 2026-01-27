P.K. Yonge Claims Girls Soccer District Championship

When it comes to girls soccer in North Florida at this time of the year, expect the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave to dominate in district tournaments.

The top-seeded Blue Wave did just that at home Monday by defeating two seed Newberry 5-0 for their seventh consecutive district championship, this time in Class 2A-District 3.

In the regular-season meeting Jan. 9, the teams settled on a 1-1 tie.

P.K. Yonge (10-4-3), which has been to four straight region finals, took a 2-0 lead into halftime against Newberry (18-2-2) before wrapping up the title with three scores in the second half. Freshman Ryleigh Luca had a hat trick for the Blue Wave and sophomore Lily Tomlinson added two goals. Senior goalie Norah Pancoast helped produce the shutout.

Newberry coach Ashley Arnold, in her second season, said the Panthers did not play to their standard.

“Tonight wasn’t our best night and that showed when we came out the first time, we tied them 1-1,” Arnold said. “It was a much different story, but it’s been a long season and we have played a lot of soccer.

“We didn’t come out really in the mental headspace that we needed to be. We played very emotional tonight and that kind of hurt us in some ways.”

The Panthers now await a bid to the state tournament. Arnold said the team benefited from strong senior leadership and will look to build on that.

“We have a good core group of returners,” Arnold said.”

2026 Girls Soccer District Tournament 2A District 3

Category: High School Sports, Newberry High School, PK Yonge High School, Soccer