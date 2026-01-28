Buchholz Boys’ Basketball Wins Last Home Game

Buchholz boys’ basketball defeated Bradford 55-36 on Tuesday at its last home game of the regular season and at the same time the Bobcats (16-6) crushed Bradford’s four-game winning streak.



The game started off slow for the Bobcats with a 10-10 tie at the end of the first quarter. They started to pull away in the second, but the third quarter was the turning point. The Bobcats clocked 12 points in the third and held the Tornados to a mere five. They added 19 points in the fourth quarter while Bradford (15-3) could only contribute 10.



Buchholz executed well on defense, getting rebounds and stopping shots. It had 28 defensive rebounds and 40 rebounds overall.



“I’ve been harping on rebounding the ball the last couple weeks, because that’s been kind of our Achilles’ heel. I feel we shot and ripped those well tonight,” Buchholz coach Elliot Harris said.



Junior Jacob Bromirski and seniors Lucas Bhatia and Evan Walker had standout performances, Harris said.



Bromirski stood out on both ends of the court. He scored 14 points with four 3-pointers (50% FGP.) and seven rebounds.



Three seemed to be a lucky number for Bhatia. He went 3-for-3 in 3-pointers in the third quarter and was 4-6 overall. Bhatia finished with 14 points.



“We played good team basketball and obviously, we shot the ball well,” Bhatia said “We played good enough defense to get it done.”



Walker pulled off a double-double. He tallied 10 points and led the team with 11 rebounds.



Bobcat fans filled out the stands on Senior Night. The school spirit and significance of the night made the home win carry added meaning for the Bobcats.



“Oh it was awesome,” Bhatia said. “The whole season the energy has been awesome, so I appreciate everyone that comes out.”



The Bobcats close the regular season with games at Williston (15-9) on Thursday and at Fort White (6-10) on Friday. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.

