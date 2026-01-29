P.K. Yonge Boys Soccer Wins District Championship

Top-seeded P.K. Yonge boys soccer captured the 2A-District 3 Tournament Championship with a 2-1 victory against two seed Williston on Tuesday night.

It wasn’t as contested as the score indicates, as P.K. Yonge (17-3-2) controlled the majority of the game and put on a defensive clinic to limit visiting Williston (12-3-5), an outfit which averages 3.6 goals per game.

The last time the teams faced off on Dec. 11 ended in a 2-2 tie. However, sophomore Fisher Cooper said some of P.K. Yonge’s starters did not start that match.

The Blue Wave entered the matchup with momentum after a 6-1 win against Newberry in Friday night’s semifinal game, their 15th contest won by three or more goals this season.

Williston also entered the match on a high after defeating Ocala Trinity Catholic 3–1 on Friday, its seventh win in the last eight games.

“We all went in pretty confident, hoping to be district champs and, as you saw tonight, we showed out and we showed up,” P.K. Yonge senior Jack Reichardt said.

Reichardt, the team’s leader in both goals and assists per match, scored the first goal of the game in the 10th minute.

The P.K. Yonge back line, led by Ethan Bertrand, was impenetrable by allowing only one screamer goal in the 17th minute by Williston’s Trace Green.

P.K. Yonge scored the match winner in the eighth minute of the second half when Bertrand tapped in one of his many headers of the night.

Bertrand will probably need a helmet for the next game. After the match he said “that was a lot, one hit me straight on the top of the head and that was the one that hurt a little bit.”

It was a hard-fought match between area rivals.

“It was good that they gave us a really good fight because we need to be more humble,” Cooper said. “We’re going to work harder now that we realize it was so close to not making it or winning the game.”

It is P.K. Yonge coach Jose De Leon’s third championship in seven years at the school.

“A lot of these kids started with us when they were in middle school,” De Leon said. “They knew nothing about soccer, half of them, and we were able to build them.”

P.K. Yonge will host a FHSAA regional quarterfinal Tuesday, while Williston awaits an at-large berth to be announced this weekend.

