Santa Fe Boys Soccer Claims Third Consecutive District Championship

ALACHUA — There’s a soccer dynasty brewing in Alachua.

Top-seeded Santa Fe High boys soccer completed the district three-peat Tuesday night against three seed Eastside. The 3-0 win was the Raiders’ (11-4-3) third in a row against the Rams (6-9-3) and their seventh win over their last eight matchups.

The 3A-District 4 Tournament championship game was scoreless until senior forward Dharma Rico netted his fourth goal of the tournament in the 11th minute. Rico scored the first hat trick of his career in the district semifinal Friday and leads the team in goals in postseason play.

“My freshman year, we actually lost to Eastside,” Rico said. “So smoking them in the districts always feels really great.”

The next score did not come until after the 60th minute when senior captain Wayne Boone was able to get a shot past Eastside goalkeeper Shiven Sharma. Wayne’s younger brother, Owen, came up with the assist that led to the goal.



“I told him I freaking love him,” Wayne said about Owen’s assist.

Boone has family roots within the Raiders’ program and has always dreamed of these moments.

“My whole life I’ve wanted to be a Raider,” Wayne said. “This is what it’s all about, just being able to play with my family and represent them.”

The final goal of the match came off Owen’s boot to seal the district title.

This season marks the first time in program history Santa Fe has won three consecutive district championships. Since coach Morgan Dall’Acqua took over in 2023, the Raiders have not lost a district tournament game.

“This is a really cool thing to be a part of and a special part of history that will have our name etched in for years to come,” Dall’Acqua said.

This win punches the team’s ticket back to the 3A state tournament for the third consecutive season. Despite a similar path, the goal is set much higher for Santa Fe.

“It’s our third time in regionals, so [we have] experience,” Rico said. “Hopefully this time we can get to the final and take it home.”

The Raiders are projected to be the three seed in FHSAA Region 1, where they would host a regional quarterfinal match. The state brackets are expected to be released this weekend.

“I think we have the capacity to be successful because we’ve got a group of young men that are fighting for themselves…[and] for family,” Dall’Acqua said. “When you are playing for something bigger, you have the opportunity to do some pretty special stuff.”

2026 Boys Soccer District Tournament 3A District 4

Category: Eastside High School, High School Sports, Santa Fe High School