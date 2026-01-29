P.K. Yonge Boys Basketball Downs Hawthorne

P.K. Yonge boys basketball defeated Hawthorne 57-47 on Wednesday at Hoskins Gymnasium for its third consecutive win.

The Blue Wave entered after Saturday’s 56-38 rout of Union County led by 6-foot-7 junior Eugene Hall with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Hawthorne started the game by slashing into the paint. Junior guard Nathan Jennings was leading the Hornets by scoring with efficiency and dishing with precision.

The rest of the first half was close. P.K. Yonge (9-12) drained a barrage of 3s to end the half with a 29-23 lead.

“We came out and delivered the first blow,” Blue Wave coach Willie Powers III said. “Hawthorne has been known to bully a lot of people around this area and they’ve bullied us for a long time.”

The Blue Wave continued to hold the lead in the second half. They have struggled to shoot the ball efficiently, but freshman guard Jayden Harriott rained multiple 3-pointers to finish the game with 16 points.

“We needed a W, we’re trying to win three games in a row,” Harriot said.

Harriot was not alone in double-figure scoring: Junior Decedric Sowell added 12 points and Hall contributed 11.

The Hornets were led by Jennings, who finished with 13 points.

“They dominated the glass tonight,” Hawthorne coach Greg Bowie said. “They outrebounded us, but that’s what you get in a rival game, records don’t matter.”

After ending the regular season with a 6-8 record, third seed Hawthorne will prepare to face the second-seeded Williston Red Devils (15-6) on Feb. 5 in the Rural Class District 7 Tournament.

2026 FHSAA Boys Basketball District Tournaments Rural Class District 7

The Blue Wave will play their final two regular-season games the next two days, traveling to The Rock (13-7) on Thursday and hosting Saint Francis Catholic Academy (13-6) on Friday. Both contests have 7:30 p.m. tipoffs.

2026 FHSAA Boys Basketball District Tournaments 2A District 2

Category: Basketball, Hawthorne High School, High School Sports, PK Yonge High School