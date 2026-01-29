Rueben Chinyelu Named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List

After recording his 12th double-double of the season against South Carolina Wednesday night, Rueben Chinyelu was named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday.

The Enugu, Nigeria native ranks fifth nationally in rebounding with 11 rebounds per game and seventh in offensive rebounding at 4.1 per game.

During Chinyelu’s 12 double-doubles this season, he secured a four-game streak that marked the longest by a Gators player since 2005. His dozen double-doubles are tied for seventh-most in a season by a Gator.

Chinyelu has remained a consistent threat for the Gators in 61 starts over the past two seasons, helping Florida to a national championship and 51-10 record.

He has doubled his production from last season, when he averaged six points per game in 19 minutes. This season, he has jumped to 12 points per game, shooting 64% from the field in 24 minutes.

The reigning USBWA Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week grabbed a season-high 21 rebounds twice this season. The first game was a 80-45 win over Merrimack and the second in a 79-61 win over LSU.

Chinyelu’s defense is patient and controlled, making it difficult for opposing frontcourts to deal with his strength and size. Twice this season, players have been called for flagrant fouls on Chinyelu, highlighting how tough it is to secure a rebound against him in the paint.

“He just impacts the game so well defensively and on the glass that he’s become a real stalwart for us in the front court,” Golden said.

After Chinyelu’s 21-rebound game, even LSU coach Matt McMahon had something to say.

“If he gets his hand on a rebound, you’re not taking it away,” McMahon said.

Other notable names included on the list are Cameron Boozer (Duke), Kylan Boswell (Illinois), Somto Cyril (Georgia), Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan) and Caleb Wilson (UNC).

Category: Gator Sports, Gators Men's Basketball