Florida Gymnastics Set to Host Arkansas

A top-10 showdown takes center stage Friday night in Gainesville as No. 3 Florida gymnastics welcomes No. 6 Arkansas to the Stephen C. O’Connell Center for one of the most anticipated meets of the weekend. The meet will begin at 7:15 p.m.

Friday will be the 16th top-10 meeting between Florida and Arkansas, and the first since the 2021 SEC Championship. Florida enters the meet riding momentum after a strong road victory at then-No. 11 Auburn. Florida swept all four event titles of the night. The highlight of the evening was senior All-American Riley McCusker putting up a near-perfect 9.975 on the uneven bars to win vault and balance beam. The Gators floor lineup tied their season high of 49.425 and gave them a 0.250 lead heading into the final event.

However, Florida sophomore Ly Bui suffered a hyperextended right knee, which will keep her from facing Arkansas and out for about a month. Even so, head coach Jenny Rowland says she is “really grateful that she can have the opportunity to come back and finish out the season with the Gators.” The Gators will look to take advantage of home-floor energy this weekend to get out of a tie with Alabama at No. 3 in the country, and add another win to their undefeated season.

Arkansas arrives at Gainesville riding a season-high 197.475 in a home win versus Southeast Missouri. The Razorbacks’ Friday team score was a season-high and tied for the sixth-highest score in program history. Their floor team also showed out to close their meet against SEMO with an event score of 49.525, a score the Gators floor team has yet to reach this season.

With both teams firmly in the national conversation, Friday’s matchup carries early postseason significance. The meet provides a clear measuring stick for both programs as the season progresses.

Category: Gator Sports, Gators Gymnastics, Gymnastics