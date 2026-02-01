Atlantic Division Rivals Clash in Tampa’s Unexpected Tundra

It’s not often you see an outdoor hockey game in the state of Florida. However, in 2026, we will have seen two after Sunday.

Earlier this month, the Florida Panthers hosted the New York Rangers at loanDepot Park in Miami. The record books say it was an outdoor hockey game. However, with only the roof of loanDepot open, many questioned if it was a fully outdoor game.

Fans would love to know what a truly outdoor game in Florida would look like. For those wondering, they will get to see the idea come to life in Tampa, as the Lightning (34-14-4) host the Boston Bruins (32-20-3) at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night.

The game will feel like it is taking place in the northern states. According to the National Weather Service, the low will be in the mid-30s with a wind chill making it feel like the mid-20s. Lightning coach Jon Cooper said he can’t remember the last time it was this cold in Tampa.

“This game is meant to be played in cold weather,” he said Saturday. “I don’t know if in the 13 years I’ve been in Tampa, I will feel the temperature as cold as it will be tomorrow.”

The players echoed the sentiment.

“I think the weather is fitting for the outdoor game,” Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli said. “You don’t see that in Tampa very often. It’s gonna be great… and just a cool atmosphere.”

The NHL has done its best to make sure the ice would be cold enough in the stadium. To keep it cold, workers have put in a retractable roof over the ice. Teams have been able to practice under the tarp. The only time that the ice will be out in the open will be for warmups before the game. However, Cooper thought it was surreal to be under the covering.

“It was actually super cool,” he said. “It felt like you were in a rural town in the north somewhere playing at a youth hockey rink. We were sitting around talking as a team and I’m like: I can’t believe this roof is going to come off and we’re gonna be in the open air with all these people. I’m so glad we’re fortunate to be a part of it.”

Despite the cold, both teams come into this game as some of the hottest in the league. Tampa is coming off a dominant 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets and have only lost twice since Dec. 20. After a sluggish start to their season going 1-4-2, the Lightning are hitting their stride before the break for the Winter Olympics.

Boston has been one of the most overlooked teams this year in the Eastern Conference. While many people expected the Bruins to be one of the worst teams in the league after tying for last in the conference last season, they’ve been competitive. The Bruins are tied for third in the Atlantic Division and sit in a playoff spot.

Despite hovering around 500 for a majority of the season, they’ve been on a tear since the turn of the new year — winning 12 of their last 15.

Part of this success has been their leading point scorer, David Pastrnak. This season, they’ve needed him to be the hot hand … and he has. Rather than leading the team in goal scoring, he’s leading in assists.

Not only do teams have to worry about him, but also the lethal Boston power play. The Bruins are fourth in the NHL on cashing in on the power play and have 13 power play goals in the last 15 games — nearly one per game.

Sunday’s matchup in the frozen tundra of Tampa also offers contrast in identities. Under Cooper, Tampa has brought the heat. Their offensive philosophy is to score at will in a non-hockey market. Boston is the opposite… one of the original six franchises in the NHL that has been built on grit and toughness.

The Lightning also look to one-up their in-state rival to be the first team in the state of Florida to win an outdoor game they host. Boston looks to spoil their homecoming. Since 2018, the home team is 12-5 in outdoor games. This favors Tampa Bay.

However, for the players and fans attending, it’s more about experiencing a spectacle than following the pattern. All eyes will be on ESPN at 6:30 p.m. Sunday to see an outdoor game at Raymond James Stadium.

