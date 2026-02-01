Florida Takes On Alabama Amid Controversy

Alabama’s Charles Bediako has benefited from the cold weather affecting much of the nation.

Bediako was eligible to play against No. 19 Florida today at the O’Connell Center (ABC, ESPN 98.1-FM, 103.7-FM/850-AM WRUF) after his temporary restraining order was extended because the NCAA’s lawyer, Taylor Askew, was unable to attend the scheduled hearing due to recent weather.

His initial TRO was granted for 10 days and, due to the weather, was extended by an additional 10 days, making him eligible to play against Missouri and Florida.

Florida coach Todd Golden made comments about how the Gators plan to beat Alabama regardless of whether Bediako plays. The comment went viral around the country in preparation for Sunday’s game.

“Obviously, regardless of who they have on the floor, we’re going to compete and win the ball game,” Golden said last month.

Golden was asked during his Friday media availability if his comments about Bediako could serve as bulletin board material for the No. 23 Crimson Tide.

“I don’t really think so. I’ve thought about that. Is this a good thing to say or a band thing to say? Two things. Number one, I think it would be a really strange and unconfident place to be in, if a team adds one guy and you’re like holy crap we can’t meet these guys,” Golden said.

Florida’s Thomas Haugh also shared his thoughts on the situation Friday.

“It’s definitely not right. This dude literally was at college, left, and then came back,” Haugh said. “But I don’t know. We’ll play them with or without him. It doesn’t matter.”

The Bediako issue has been plaguing the nation, because of what it means for college basketball. The rules surrounding college eligibility continue to be tested as players with varying degrees of professional experience seek clearance through the NCAA.

To understand how Bediako reached this point, it is necessary to go back to the beginning.

Bediako is a 6-foot-11 center who played for Alabama from 2021 to 2023 before declaring for the NBA draft. He went undrafted and signed a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs in 2023. He has spent the past three seasons in the G League.

Amid a recent surge of players attempting to return to college basketball, Bediako sued the NCAA after it denied his requests. He was granted a temporary restraining order that allowed him to participate in all Alabama team activities for 10 days.

The initial TRO was granted by Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Jim Roberts, who is an active athletic donor, according to the Crimson Tide Foundation’s website.

The TRO was originally valid for 10 days, with a full hearing on Bediako’s request for a preliminary injunction scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET.

However, the court extended the order for another 10 days on Monday due to weather issues. The date for the preliminary injunction hearing has not yet been announced.

What this means for the Florida Gators

Bediako has been averaging 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Crimson Tide. He scored 13 points in Alabama’s 79-73 loss to Tennessee and added 14 points in a 90-64 win over Missouri on Tuesday.

Bediako will be up against Rueben Chinyelu, who was recently named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list. Chinyelu is averaging 12 points and 11 rebounds per game for the Gators and has recorded 12 double-doubles this season.

“There’s going to be a lot of storylines that way around this game. But I think for Rueben, individually, for us, when we think of Rube, every game for us and for him is an opportunity for him to do that. I thought he was really good again on Wednesday,” Golden said.

Florida ranks first in NCAA Division I in rebounding at 46 rebounds per game and leads the nation with 16 offensive rebounds per contest.

Bediako’s addition to the Crimson Tide roster presents a significant challenge for Florida’s dominant frontcourt and rebounding unit.

Category: College Basketball, Gators Men's Basketball