Strong Showing for Florida Track and Field at Arkansas Razorback Invitational

Strong distance performances, a relay win and multiple personal and season best marks highlighted Day 2 of competition at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., for the Florida Gators indoor track and field team.

Distance

Florida opened the event Saturday with a win in the men’s 3000 meters. Sophomore Jonathan Leon captured first place in the morning section with a personal best time of 8:08.81. Freshman Kelvin Cheruiyot finished second overall with a school record time of 7:47.45, while redshirt sophomore Riley Novack placed fourth at 8:13.49.

In the women’s 3000 meters, sophomore Ashley Fitzgerald finished fourth with a personal best 9:38.87, followed by redshirt sophomore Kate Drummond, who placed ninth with a personal best 9:46.03.

Sophomore Riley Smith continued his strong indoor season in the men’s mile by placing 14th with a time of 3:59.02 to move to No. 3 all-time among Gators in the indoor mile. Senior Beth Morley led the women’s mile with a third-place finish, clocking 4:32.79.

In the men’s 400 meters, Jaden Horton-Mims won his heat and finished third overall with a time of 45.69 seconds. Senior Justin Braun followed in fifth place at 45.81.

Throws

Freshman Jarno van Daalen recorded a season-best mark of 19.17 meters in the men’s shot put to finish fourth overall. The performance places him tied for seventh on Florida’s all-time indoor list. Senior Alida van Daalen also placed fourth in the women’s shot put with a throw of 17.10 meters.

“You see these performances, and it’s like, OK, this is an accumulation of everything that we’ve done behind the scenes,” UF throws coach Eric Werskey said.

Jumps

Freshman Gabrielle Pierre posted a season best mark of 12.37 meters to finish 19th in the women’s triple jump.

Relays

Florida closed the meet on a high note when the men’s 4×400 relay team won the event with a time of 3:04.04. The relay featured Wanya McCoy, Justin Braun, Axel Nilsson and Jaden Horton-Mims.

The women’s 4×400 relay team placed fifth with a season best time of 3:31.32, with contributions from Penn, Cox, Matthews, Sutton, Payne and Robinson.

Up Next

The Gators men’s and women’s track and field teams will return to Fayetteville for the Tyson Invitational on Feb. 13.

